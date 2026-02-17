Trump’s Jesse Jackson Tribute Eclipsed by Barack Obama Shade

President Donald Trump paid tribute to civil rights leader Jesse Jackson on Tuesday — and used the moment to revisit his long-running rivalry with Barack Obama. In a post on Truth Social, Trump praised Jackson’s legacy while asserting that the reverend “could not stand” Obama. The claim added a political edge to what began as a memorial message.

Jackson, who died at 84, was a towering figure in American politics. A protégé of Martin Luther King Jr., he helped organize marches, voter drives and economic justice campaigns for more than six decades. His two presidential campaigns in 1984 and 1988 reshaped the Democratic Party and mobilized Black voters nationwide.

Trump described Jackson as “a force of nature” and credited him with helping lay the groundwork for Obama’s historic 2008 election victory. But he added that Jackson received “no acknowledgment or credit” from Obama and claimed the reverend did not like the former president.

( Donald J. Trump – Feb 17 2026, 8:28 AM ET ) The Reverend Jesse Jackson is Dead at 84. I knew him well, long before becoming President. He was a good man, with lots of personality, grit, and “street smarts.” He … pic.twitter.com/9hvCBNR2YF — Donald J Trump Posts TruthSocial (@TruthTrumpPost) February 17, 2026

Jackson never publicly said he “could not stand” Obama. During the 2008 campaign, however, he was caught on a hot microphone criticizing Obama’s tone in speeches about the Black community. Jackson later apologized to the former president. Obama accepted the apology, and the two appeared together on election night in Chicago’s Grant Park, where Jackson was seen wiping away tears as Obama delivered his victory speech.

In his post, Trump also highlighted his own relationship with Jackson. He said he provided office space for Jackson’s Rainbow/PUSH Coalition in the 1990s at 40 Wall Street in New York. The Rainbow/PUSH Coalition, founded by Jackson, focused on economic empowerment, civil rights and political engagement.

Trump pointed to policy achievements from his first term, including the First Step Act, a bipartisan criminal justice reform bill passed in 2018. The law reduced certain federal sentences and expanded rehabilitation programs. Jackson had long advocated for criminal justice reform and prison outreach.

( Donald J. Trump – Feb 17 2026, 1:50 PM ET ) pic.twitter.com/wQnPqRffNV — Donald J Trump Posts TruthSocial (@TruthTrumpPost) February 17, 2026

Trump also cited long-term federal funding for historically Black colleges and universities, often called HBCUs. In 2019, legislation permanently secured $255 million a year for HBCUs and minority-serving institutions. The measure received bipartisan support in Congress.

( Donald J. Trump – Feb 17 2026, 1:50 PM ET ) pic.twitter.com/2o4wRaOemr — Donald J Trump Posts TruthSocial (@TruthTrumpPost) February 17, 2026

Another initiative Trump mentioned was the creation of “Opportunity Zones,” designed to spur investment in low-income communities through tax incentives. The program was established as part of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

“I knew him well, long before becoming President,” Trump wrote of Jackson. He called him “a good man, with lots of personality, grit, and street smarts.”

Michelle and I were deeply saddened to hear about the passing of a true giant, the Reverend Jesse Jackson. We will always be grateful for Jesse’s lifetime of service, and the friendship our families share. We stood on his shoulders. We send our deepest condolences to the Jackson… pic.twitter.com/Q68r4IJt9U — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 17, 2026

Jackson’s death prompted tributes from across the political spectrum. Obama said he and former First Lady Michelle Obama “stood on his shoulders,” crediting Jackson’s presidential runs with helping pave the way for his own.

For decades, Jackson stood at the center of national debates over race, poverty and political power. He was with King in Memphis in 1968 when King was assassinated. He later built bridges with corporate leaders and foreign governments while continuing to press for voting rights and economic equality at home.

Civil Rights icon, Rev. Jesse Jackson died last night at 84. What an incredible life and history; seen here after learning Barack Obama would become the first Black president of the United States. #JesseJackson pic.twitter.com/bEUqBPvQeL — Frank Giugliano (@f_giugliano) February 17, 2026

Trump’s message blended remembrance with rivalry, placing Jackson’s life alongside his own record — and alongside Obama’s rise. In doing so, he turned a tribute into a moment of political contrast.

Jackson will be remembered for many chapters: activist, preacher, candidate, negotiator. On Tuesday, he was also the subject of a final, familiar Washington exchange — one that underscored how closely his legacy is woven into modern American politics.