Trump Meets Men’s Hockey Team, Jokes About Keeping the Olympic Gold Medal

The USA Men’s Hockey Team made its way to the White House after their Olympic glory at the Winter Games in Milan, Italy. The team that won the gold were pictured at the Oval Office, where they stopped for a photo-op with President Donald Trump.

White House Special Assistant to the President and Communications Advisor, Margo Martin, documented moments from the Hockey Team’s visit to the White House on Tuesday. In one of the videos, Trump is jokingly seen telling Matthew Tkachuk, while posing with his gold medal, that he would like to keep it.

Matthew Tkachuk has @POTUS put on his gold medal! “I’m not giving it back” 🤣 pic.twitter.com/QAR03fOzoe — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) February 24, 2026

Margo Martin captioned the video, “Matthew Tkachuk has POTUS put on his gold medal.” Donald Trump is seen telling the player, “I’m not giving it back.” He added, “Hey, that’s cool. I never thought I’d ever have this on.”

Meanwhile, the official social media handle of The White House posted a photo with the winning team and wrote in its caption, “And no, we’re not tired of winning yet.”

And no, we’re not tired of winning yet. pic.twitter.com/mrKYmBvGPN — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 24, 2026

This wasn’t the sole winning team at the Winter Olympics this year. The Women’s ice hockey team also clinched Olympic gold by defeating Canada. However, the team declined President Trump’s invitation after his sexist FaceTime joke.

As the men’s hockey team geared up to celebrate their victory in the locker room, Trump said during a FaceTime interaction, “We’re going to have to bring the women’s team, you do know….I do believe I probably would be impeached [if I didn’t].”

Declining Trump’s invitation, a spokesperson of the women’s team released a statement that read, “We are sincerely grateful for the invitation extended to our gold medal-winning U.S. Women’s Hockey Team and deeply appreciate the recognition of their extraordinary achievement.”

“Due to the timing and previously scheduled academic and professional commitments following the Games, the athletes are unable to participate. They were honored to be included and are grateful for the acknowledgment,” an excerpt from the statement further read.

Besides the meeting with the players, the many celebratory posts on Donald Trump’s part included a string of memes and a bizarre AI-generated video (more on that later). The first leg of the celebratory posts after the male team’s Olympic win came from the official X account of the White House, which shared an old tweet from the former Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau. He said in a statement last year: “You can’t take our country — and you can’t take our game.” Along with the quote, the White House posted a meme of an American eagle winning over a Canadian goose.

Donald Trump, a big fan of AI-generated videos, especially on the ones glorifying his skills, posted a clip, in which he is seen beating up the Canadian Hockey Team as he leads Team USA to Olympic gold. The video garnered a lot of flak online. Headlining the roll call of critics was his niece Mary Trump, who wrote, “Jesus – even AI-generated hockey-playing Donald can’t drink water properly.”