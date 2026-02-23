Donald Trump’s Comment To The U.S. Women’s Hockey Team Is Offensive

Donald Trump either does not know how to control himself or is genuinely too tactless for his own good. This time, he may have once again exposed what critics describe as apathy toward women.

Both the men’s and women’s hockey teams dominated, winning gold medals for the country. Trump also joined in, congratulating the men’s team over a call, as seen in a viral video.

In the video, the men’s team can be seen huddled together in their locker room taking the call. On the call, Trump said, “Your goalie played not bad… I have seen hockey goalies have slightly worse games than him…Unbelievable. And you were all unbelievable. That team was pretty good that you played.”

He joked about the goalie, who delivered a phenomenal performance, saving 41 of 42 shots.

Trump then stated, “I’m giving the State of the Union speech on Tuesday night…I can send a military plane or something. If you would like to, it’s the coolest night.”

🚨NEW: Trump calls the USA Hockey Team to congratulate them after the victory and invite them all to the State of the Union address on Tuesday night. A REALLY cool moment. They are all on Cloud nine! “You’re going to be proud of this game for 50 years!”pic.twitter.com/RuSldCDlxJ — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) February 23, 2026

The team seemed ecstatic about getting the invite, and Trump commented, “We will do the White House the next day, we will just have some fun, we have medals for you guys.”

He could have stopped there but did not, adding a remark that is now ruffling feathers online. Trump chimed in, “And I must tell you, we are going to have to bring the women’s team, you do know that.”

He further joked that if he didn’t, “I do believe I would probably be impeached.” He then ended the call with, “If you can work that out, I’d be honored to have you all. I’m going to shake hands with everybody, but I’ve got to shake hands with that goalie.”

Kash Patel took over from there, and a celebratory mood remained in the room. This framing may have been intended as a joke, but it came across as offensive to many.

Why is FBI Director Kash Patel flying to Milan on a government jet to watch Olympic hockey on the taxpayers’ dime? How is that part of the job? pic.twitter.com/iCtpdUNhSs — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) February 22, 2026

Not only that, but Patel’s presence at the Olympics is already drawing massive criticism for allegedly partying during a taxpayer-funded trip. Apparently, Patel took the FBI jet to his destination, stirring controversy surrounding his usage of amenities for personal reasons.

He, however, defended his presence at the games and locker room celebrations on X.

Patel wrote, “For the very concerned media – yes, I love America and was extremely humbled when my friends, the newly minted Gold Medal winners on Team USA, invited me into the locker room to celebrate this historic moment with the boys- Greatest country on earth and greatest sport on earth.”