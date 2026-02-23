Kash Patel Explains Why He Was Partying in Olympics Locker Room on ‘Official’ Trip

Kash Patel faced criticism for celebrating with Olympians during a taxpayer-funded trip. The 45-year-old FBI director received backlash after being spotted with Team USA following their win over Team Canada.

The 2026 Winter Olympic Games are being held in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy. The prestigious occasion marked the first time two cities co-hosted the Games.

Videos showed Patel drinking beer and participating in locker-room celebrations, despite the FBI’s statement that the trip was official business and “not a personal trip.”

In a post on X, Patel stated he was honored to be invited by the gold medalists to join their celebration. He praised the team and referred to the United States as the “greatest country on earth.”

“For the very concerned media – yes, I love America and was extremely humbled when my friends, the newly minted Gold Medal winners on Team USA, invited me into the locker room to celebrate this historic moment with the boys,” Patel wrote on X. “Greatest country on earth and greatest sport on earth,” he added.

According to Forbes, the controversy follows reports that Kash Patel traveled to Milan for the Winter Olympics on an FBI jet for personal reasons. CBS reported that Patel departed on Thursday, February 20, to watch the Olympic men’s hockey medal rounds and meet with law enforcement officials in Italy.

Some reports suggested the trip appeared personal for Kash Patel as he only attended the U.S. men’s hockey medal games. FBI spokesperson Ben Williamson called out the CBS report on social media, calling it “designed to mislead,” as he clarified the issue.

As a result, viral footage of Patel celebrating with the team in the locker room and drinking alcohol has raised questions about the nature of his trip, which allegedly contradicted Williamson’s statements.

In 2025, he faced scrutiny over reports that he used $60 million FBI jet for personal travel, including trips to watch his girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins, perform and a summer golf outing in Scotland.

However, Patel addressed these rumors on The Katie Miller Podcast. He stated he is legally prohibited from flying commercially and asserted that he pays for personal travel, so do other Cabinet members and agency heads.

He dismissed claims that he was misusing government resources to attend Wilkins’ performances, asserting he was only able to attend a small portion of her show.

According to The New York Post, he said, “It’s ironic that they’re saying, ‘Oh, you’re going on vacation or you’re going to see your girlfriend perform.’” He later added, “And if I was actually abusing it, I would go see every one of her shows. I think I get to like 15%.”

Kash Patel and his girlfriend met in 2022 at a friend’s house party. Sparks flew, and the couple began dating. By January 2023, they were in a relationship, balancing work and personal time together.