Kash Patel’s Girlfriend Torches Democrats as “Racist” in Explosive X Clash

27-year-old country singer and girlfriend of FBI Director Kash Patel, Alexis Wilkins, jumped into an X debate and accused Democrats of racism. What set her off was a viral mix-up involving Bad Bunny and a child at the Super Bowl.

The controversy began when progressive commentator Ed Krassenstein shared a post claiming that the little boy Bad Bunny handed his Grammy to at the Super Bowl was Liam Ramos. The post racked up replies praising the “full-circle” moment.

Except this wasn’t true. X’s community notes clarified that the child was actually Lincoln Fox, a child actor. Fox had shared the moment on his official Instagram, too, and viewers saw him wearing similar clothing to a childhood photo of Bad Bunny that had caused confusion.

That’s when Wilkins shared a quote post:

“Wow, Ed this is so racist to think that this is the same kid just because they’re both Hispanic.”

Untrue. Wow Ed this is so racist to think that this is the same kid just because they’re both Hispanic. The left stays so racist. 👀 https://t.co/w0BYgH5lbV — Alexis Wilkins (@AlexisWilkins) February 9, 2026

Below her post, some users sided with Wilkins and accused Krassenstein of misinformation. One commenter mocked the original claim as “lying grifting,” while another wrote that Krassenstein “constantly panders, slanders and lies.”

Another reply sarcastically noted: “Krassensteins racist? You don’t say.”

But not everyone agreed with Wilkins. A few users argued that the confusion wasn’t racially motivated and may have been an honest mistake as there are very few images of Liam Ramos online. A user insisted the post was “meant to give the illusion.”

Ordinarily, such a tweet from a political commentator might fade into the background. But since Kash Patel was sworn in as FBI director earlier this year, Wilkins has been unmissable, online and off.

A recent Vanity Fair profile detailed how Wilkins has faced death threats and conspiracy theories since stepping into the public eye as Patel’s partner. She, on the other hand, has been outspoken about what she sees as double standards and online misinformation.

Country singer Alexis Wilkins recorded a 48% rise in streams over the past year, with analytics showing recurring jumps in weekly listeners during periods when FBI Director Kash Patel entered the news cycle. Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/IwPTfKvIpc — AF Post (@AFpost) December 12, 2025

Wilkins also spoke out against theories that called her a Mossad agent, as she believes it all stems from her past work experience at PragerU. That company’s CEO, Marissa Streit, was actually an American-Israeli activist who claims to have served in the Israeli military’s spy agency.

And now, her accusation of racism was also just confrontational enough to provoke a response.