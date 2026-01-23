Kash Patel’s Girlfriend Finally Addresses the Wildest Rumor About Her — Says It Put Her in Physical Danger

Once Alexis Wilkins started dating the FBI director, the internet decided she was either a mastermind or a spy. The 27-year-old country singer and now girlfriend of FBI Director Kash Patel has found herself at the center of conspiracy theories alleging she’s an Israeli Mossad agent who “honeypotted” her way into the heart of America’s top lawman.

This week, she finally addressed the rumor as absurd and dangerous.

Wilkins, who is 19 years Patel’s junior, was recently on Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley. There, she said that she had at first laughed off claims that she was secretly a foreign intelligence operative. She says that, after all, her political views and years of public commentary are readily available to look up online. But the joke stopped being funny fast.

While some conspiracies are just annoying, being labeled an “Israeli spy” while dating the FBI director is way more serious. Other than being defamatory, Wilkins said it puts her in physical danger. Accusations about having ties to foreign intelligence services aren’t limited to the “fluffy, no-research Twitter space,” she explained.

FBI Director Kash Patel's girlfriend Alex Wilkins has denied claims that she's a Mossad agent.

Chrisley then said that some listeners might think it’s a lie, but who cares? That’s when Wilkins said that some people do care and believe it without questioning. Wilkins also said that she is still baffled by how the Mossad rumor even came to be.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, she said she’s never even been to Israel. So she attributes it all to having previously worked with PragerU. Its CEO, Marissa Streit, on the other hand, is actually an American-Israeli activist who has spoken about serving in Israeli military intelligence. With that, online detectives spun a narrative that Wilkins was a planted operative. At one point, there were also claims that Streit had undergone surgery to “become” Wilkins.

Wilkins’ experience is happening alongside criticism of Patel’s leadership over his use of FBI resources and the unprecedented security for his girlfriend. So while critics are questioning Patel’s handling of the FBI in itself, tabloids are fixating on Wilkins.

reporting says Kash Patel ordered FBI Security to escort his girlfriend and her drunk friends home from bars in Nashville on multiple occasions.

That fixation is what podcast host Chrisley described as a modern scarlet letter, wherein a woman gets a defamatory label no matter how baseless the claim. Plus, in an Instagram post, Chrisley called the rumor a “smear campaign.”

Wilkins, for her part, said she understands political disagreement, but there’s no need for conspiracy-mongering.