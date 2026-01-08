Kash Patel’s Girlfriend Alexis Wilkins Gets Grilled on Social Media After Insensitive Remarks Over Minneapolis Shooting

Alexis Wilkins, Kash Patel’s girlfriend, can’t seem to catch a break from drawing public criticism. This time, she faced backlash for what many called her inconsiderate comments on the ICE shooting in Minneapolis.

The Mill City made headlines on Wednesday after Renee Nicole Good was fatally shot by an ICE officer when she attempted to leave the scene as an officer tried to open the SUV’s door. Footage of the incident quickly spread across the internet, fueling outrage over what occurred on the residential street.

Since the incident, countless people have voiced support for the deceased 37-year-old and have described the shooting as a “public execution,” on X. Others have claimed Good never intended to harm the ICE agent and said she “panicked” as one of the officers approached her aggressively.

The driver backed up a few feet when the officers grabbed the door handle in which she panicked most likely watching the agent at her door not even seeing the one in front. The officer was pushed as it turned leaving the agent next to the window of the vehicle when he shot — Eric (@SmithWric62298) January 7, 2026

Alexis Wilkins does not agree with public sentiment surrounding the incident. On X, she shared a series of posts supporting the actions of ICE officials. In one such post, she called out Geraldo Rivera, who had criticized a post by Tricia McLaughlin on the platform.

Rivera said he did not believe the “bullst” McLaughlin had posted. Wilkins responded by writing, “Geraldo, she was armed with a CAR.” The remark was met with heavy criticism. One X user called her a “honey pot ct,” while another shared a GIF of Winnie the Pooh staring at a honey pot.

In another post, Wilkins criticized Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. She wrote that their leadership, along with what she described as “disobedience and violence against law enforcement,” breeds such situations repeatedly.

Her comments further infuriated critics. One X user mockingly asked, “Do you always do what you’re told?” Another urged citizens to open their eyes and examine the actions of their leaders.

The citizens are being play like pawns by their leaders. People better wake up — Mike T (@MikeT31608074) January 7, 2026

The 27-year-old was referring to Mayor Frey’s X post, where he reprimanded ICE for killing a US citizen in broad daylight in a residential area. He had only one message for the Immigration and Customs Enforcement: “Get the f**k out of Minneapolis.” He continued,

“We do not want you here. Your stated reason for being in this city is to create some kind of safety, and you are doing exactly the opposite. People are being hurt. Families are being ripped apart.”

Since they are not prioritizing the safety of the local families, then it will be better for them to “leave” the city. Furthermore, he mentioned that he had long predicted this moment would come and how the law enforcement is “causing chaos and distrust.”

Brian O’Hara, Minneapolis Police Chief, assured that the scene is currently being investigated by the FBI and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. In the meantime, he urged the people to exercise their rights without escalating the situation.