A routine traffic stop in Washington quickly escalates when an entitled 21-year-old casually tells officers she has a gun in her car. The police bodycam footage posted by DECAP COPS captures the moment an uncooperative young driver makes the already tense situation worse.

The clip begins with a deputy from the King County Sheriff’s Office approaching a vehicle that displayed an expired license plate. When asked about the reason, the unnamed Black woman told the officer that the car was new and she had a tip tag in the trunk.

After the woman refused to show the registration or her driver’s license, the deputy asked her to lower all the windows. However, the driver refused to comply. “That’s all you get,” she told the officer.

The woman also refused to step out of the car, getting into a heated argument with the police officer. She further asked the officer whether she had her bodycam on and asked to speak to her supervisor.

“Is your body cam on? Turn the body cam on now… because she just tried to remove me from the vehicle because I said I didn’t want to run my windows down. I gave her the registration plate. I do not have to step out… What are you trying to touch me for?”

At this point, another deputy tried to speak to the woman. However, she refused to calm down. “This is a brand-new car, and I have a new license plate in the trunk that I can show you,” the woman said.

She further insisted that the reason why the plate isn’t attached to the vehicle is that it’s a tip tag. The deputy then asked her whether there is a weapon in the car, and the driver answered affirmatively. “I’m seeing an ammo on the floor. That’s why I’m asking. Don’t reach for anything,” the deputy can be heard saying.

The woman then went to the trunk to show the license plate while continuing to argue about being pulled over. As soon as she saw the deputy retrieving her weapon, she became hostile, prompting officers to physically restrain her.

“You’re being detained right now because you’re being incredibly uncooperative,” the officer informed her.

The supervisor arrived at the scene, and the driver started complaining about the officer who initially stopped her vehicle. “She pulled me over. She said, ‘You have a temporary tag,’ which I understand. I have my license plate in my trunk, which I tried to tell her. You know, I got pulled over, so I was a little jumbled.”

“I couldn’t find my (expletive) license. I told her that as well. So, I’m obviously upset, and I understand that. But, sir, I didn’t break no (expletive) law. I didn’t do anything. I didn’t run away from them. I didn’t physically harm them. I didn’t threaten them at all. So, this is illegal, and it’s hot back. And I’m trying to tell her that… I told her everything was good in my car. They took my gun. So then after they took my gun, I got out to go get my license plate. I don’t know what you have in the trunk.”

“You just took my firearm. Like what are you talking about? My license is good. My registration’s good. And I’m upset. That is that that doesn’t give them the right to detain somebody. I didn’t break no (expletive) law.”

The supervisor explained that her refusal to follow safety commands after announcing a firearm gave officers legal grounds to detain her.

After smelling marijuana, the officers searched the car and found small amounts of weed and drug paraphernalia. The clip then shows her getting arrested for resisting an officer without violence, possession of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Disclaimer: The Inquisitr could not independently confirm the facts of this incident and is reporting based on the information available within the public video record.