Trigger Warning: This article contains references to the alleged child abuse that some readers may find distressing.

A 42-year-old Florida man was arrested for child abuse involving a 12-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl. As part of constant punishment, he forced the boy to stay in a laundry room that had no air conditioning.

Identified as William Conner, he is charged with two counts of child abuse and child neglect for each child.

The child abuse wasn’t limited to just horrific living conditions, but Conner often fed the boy food contaminated with animal feces and water mixed with urine. When the boy found out about it, he felt sick and vomited.

The 14-year-old girl also went through almost similar heinous punishment. Florida state is known to be hot, and living in a small laundry room without any air conditioning must have been torture for the kids.

Moreover, the boy had to use a bucket as a toilet and was forced to stay up all night. He used two-way audio to torment the boy if he fell asleep.

A Florida man is accused of locking a child in a sweltering laundry room, withholding food and water, and subjecting two kids to years of abuse. FULL STORY: https://t.co/8hNEtBLjrE pic.twitter.com/5d3OuMYmMa — KATV News (@KATVNews) July 25, 2026

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood wrote, “The year’s not over, but this P.O.S. is on track to be ‘Scumbag of the YEAR.” The police started the investigation in the case after the Department of Children and Families notified the department and referred the case to them.

In addition to Conner, Samantha Lucas, 33, was also arrested in Volusia County and was facing two counts of child neglect in the case. She is scheduled to appear on August 18. Both accused have posted bail. The children were removed from their care, as confirmed by the department: “Thank God these kids are free from this abuse today. Without giving too much detail, they’re in a safe environment now.”

Several people commented under the sheriff’s office’s post, with many expressing anger at the accused and sympathy towards the kids. A netizen commented, “Crimes against children should automatically have no chance at parole offenses.”

Another one added, “Bonded out? Do you know where he can be found? Asking for a friend.” “The sad fact is it happens more than we know. Sometimes it takes the right person to listen or care enough to get involved. Thankful they had a hero in their corner,” posted one more.

Another concerned netizen added, “I hope DCF keeps these 2 kids safe. Don’t allow the mother to work a case plan. These kids deserve a good home. Prayers, they are safe now with a good family.”

Disclaimer: Inquisitr could not independently confirm the facts of this incident and is reporting based on the information available.