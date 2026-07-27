A Florida rapper also stole money from other people’s accounts and then sang about it. (Image Credit: Instagram / @elf4therr; MCDR)

A popular Florida rapper was arrested on Thursday over fraud and witchcraft allegations. Lazaro Lesteiro-Diaz, 26, who performed under the names Drakula and YungLazz, bragged about scamming people for money and flaunted cash in videos on his social media platforms.

The FBI had been monitoring him for his online and offline activities. After the arrest, the police investigated his residence and found animals such as a decapitated chicken and a marked goat in an animal sacrifice chamber inside his home. The authorities believe he was soon going to sacrifice the goat as a part of a Santeria witchcraft ritual.

He had named the goat Valor and had stored it in a cardboard box. There was an orange circle mark on its neck as a sign to be slaughtered. Local10 News obtained the arrest documents and reported, “Subsequently, FBI agents discovered a video of Lesteiro-Diaz holding two dead chickens dangling by their feet in his hand, which are consistent with the dead chickens located.”

NEW: Miami “rapper” arrested on fraud and animal cruelty charges after police find live goat and decapitated chickens Police say Lazaro Lesteiro-Diaz posted videos and livestreams showing off stacks of cash, firearms, and what investigators believe was evidence of an identity… pic.twitter.com/1RSjc2XVRj — Unlimited L’s (@unlimited_ls) July 25, 2026

Lesteiro-Diaz was charged with possession of a controlled substance, money laundering, organized scheme to defraud, unlawful possession of identification, and animal cruelty with intent to injure or kill. Apart from stacks of cash, he had firearms and other illegal items in his home. Even in his music, he rapped about bank fraud, identity theft, and account-takeover schemes. He had posted several such videos in the preceding two months.

Some of his lyrics refer to, “‘I called you from a Bank of America number…that means I’ma boof of a plot.” In one of his social media livestreams, he showed his Glock handgun, cash, gift and debit cards, and laptop with his victims’ personal information and illegal substances.

😡Miami Man Charged with Fraud, Animal Cruelty😡 Self Proclaimed Rapper🙄

Lazaro Lesteiro-Diaz, a 26-year-old Miami rapper who goes by the stage names “Drakula” and “YungLazz,” has been arrested and charged with multiple felonies following a police raid that uncovered bank fraud… pic.twitter.com/Jr7WvxFgoB — American Crime Stories (@AmericanCrime01) July 25, 2026

All these items were seized during his arrest for further investigation. The live goat was saved and sent to Miami Animal Rescue. Lesteiro-Diaz’s bond was set at $30,000 while he admitted to being the owner of the seized items and the cough syrup he got for “his sickness.”

This isn’t the first time he has been in legal trouble. In 2020, he was arrested over threatening messages to kill people who were Black, g-y, Nicaraguan, and Colombian. He was under probation in this case till 2022.

Netizens reacted to the news strongly, with a user noting, “He is practicing voodoo or something.” Another one replied sarcastically, “He got caught, so the voodoo didn’t work.” One more pointed out, “Santeria is not voodoo.” His fans posted “Free him,” and “Hope he has money for the bail.”

One X user commented, “Posting everything on social media and expecting nothing gonna happen. You know that the CIA is watching your phone and any devices.” Another one chimed in, “I’m glad the baby goat was saved. It makes no sense to make TikTok videos that promote your crimes.”

Disclaimer: Inquisitr could not independently confirm the facts of this incident and is reporting based on the information available.