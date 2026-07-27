Trigger Warning: This article contains references to the alleged child se–-al abuse and domestic violence that some readers may find distressing.

Oklahoma influencer Sara Gilson, 43, was shot dead by her estranged husband after a TikTok video of her exposing him went viral. Jeremiah “Shawn” Duffey, 48, shot his soon-to-be ex-wife in the head in her Owasso home and then killed himself.

Gilson reportedly called 911 for help a little after 11 p.m. on July 23, during which she was heard screaming and crying for help before her gunshot sounds.

According to dispatch audio obtained by People, the operator said, “I’m trying to reach him back, but I could hear a female in the background screaming and crying. Some loud bang in the background.” Upon arrival, police found Gilson and Duffey both dead with gunshot wounds.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heather McDonald (@heathermcdonald)

In a recent viral TikTok video, Gilson alleged her husband was a pe–le, inspired by a social media trend format based on Netflix documentaries. She wrote in the video, “Preparing for when Netflix drops a documentary about my soon-to-be ex-husband who I just found out is a pe–le.” Her video caption was, “I wish I was joking.” The video received millions of views, but that wasn’t the only red flag in the couple’s relationship.

Earlier, Gilson had filed emergency protective orders against Duffey. According to court records, she filed two protective orders in 2021. However, they were dismissed, as she did not appear at the hearing. The most recent one was on June 10, where she mentioned her husband had threatened her with a gun. The court ordered Duffey out of the home, and he had to stay at least 100 yards away from Gilson.

On the same day, another woman filed a separate protective order against Duffey to safeguard her 15-year-old daughter, who was part of a basketball team that he coached. The mother of the minor claimed the coach touched her inappropriately and was reported by another coach. Moreover, he sent messages to the girl to invite her to his hotel room during a tournament trip. He offered her money to keep her quiet.

She joked that Netflix would make a documentary about her soon-to-be ex. Less than two weeks later, police say her fears turned into a heartbreaking reality. Sarah Gilson had filed for divorce and obtained a protective order after allegations involving her estranged husband,… https://t.co/46f2cvCJLk pic.twitter.com/gWZE6KPqYT — ✨️Serenitee♡Sam✨️ (@Serenitee_Sam) July 26, 2026

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe campaign has been launched to support Gilson’s two children from a previous marriage. So far, it has raised more than $26,000 while nearing its goal of supporting both her kids.

The TikTok video got even more attention after the murder-suicide. The news has shaken the community, as many believe the incident could have been prevented, according to online reactions. A section of netizens blamed Gilson for creating a humiliating video targeting her husband that ultimately led to her death.

A netizen blamed the system: “He couldn’t just kill himself?? And this is all the good restraining orders do. The process and system are broken.” Another one added, “Leaving is the most dangerous time for a woman.” One more posted, “Maybe she thought going public would keep her safe…but women are never safe from violent men.”

Disclaimer: Inquisitr could not independently confirm the facts of this incident and is reporting based on the information available.