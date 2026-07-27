The excited mother-to-be was seen enjoying hender reveal party not too long ago (Photo Credit: FaceBook / Noticias Fronteradice and La Favorita Stereo)

In a twisted turn of events, a soon-to-be mother’s body was found four miles away from her house, wrapped in sheets and blankets. What’s even more horrible is that her child was ripped from her womb.

María Camila Potosí, 21, disappeared after she left her home in Cali, Colombia, on July 16. The eight-month-pregnant woman was attending a routine doctor’s appointment.

Just days earlier, Potosí had shared the happy news that she was expecting a baby girl. She posted videos from a gender reveal party with her husband.

Security camera footage revealed that before disappearing, Potosí got on the back of a motorcycle ridden by a woman she had met two months ago through a local support program for pregnant women. Police say the motorcycle rider has since changed her story during questioning and remains a main suspect in the investigation.

Authorities reveal that the expectant mother was kidnapped and stabbed to death before the attacker snatched the baby.

Investigators are urgently searching for Potosí’s missing baby. The baby’s grandmother, Alba Gomez, said that she is holding on to the faint hope that the baby is still alive. She pleaded with the killers to safely return her granddaughter, whom they named Alahia.

In a conversation with LA FM Colombia, the victim’s father, Alexander Potosí, revealed that the investigators have assured them that they would bring justice to his daughter. He said all the information related to the case is classified.

On the day she went missing, Potosí spent the morning helping care for a sick relative at her sister-in-law’s home. She later told her mother she had a last-minute medical errand to run, but when she never returned home, her husband alerted authorities.

Para los que no saben, la que va manejando la motocicleta en donde va de pasajera María Camila Potosí, es Yulieth Angulo y resulta que tenía engañado a su ex novio con que estaba embarazada y hasta simulaba asistir a controles médicos, pero evidentemente esto era mentira. Al… pic.twitter.com/lDLqeHumTL — Tatiana Trejos (@Ttrejosm) July 24, 2026

Police are now investigating her murder as a potential femicide. While no arrests have been made, Cali human rights official Gerardo Mendoza has demanded a fast, thorough investigation focused on gender-based violence.

The tragic incident has sent shockwaves across social media. Netizens are stunned by the intensity of the crime and hoping for the newborn baby to make it home safe.

“What a horrific crime. May the perpetrators be caught and punished accordingly. Or may the karma strike them. Heartfelt condolences to the family,” read one comment on Instagram.

Another commentator added, “Jesus! Who would do such a crime? This should have been on every news stream.”

“Why was her baby cut from her? The baby wouldn’t even have been full term yet if the motive was taking her baby,” wrote a separate commentator.

“This is the classical definition of what cruelty looks like. Absolutely heartbreaking and beyond evil. May justice be swift, and I pray that the innocent baby is found alive,” wrote one X user.

Disclaimer: Inquisitr could not independently confirm the facts of this incident and is reporting based on the information available within the public record.