An expecting mother was sent home by a hospital in Gilbert, Arizona, since she was not in active labor. She returned about 45 minutes later, having delivered the baby in her car.

Regena Felix and her husband, Frankie Felix, went to Mercy Gilbert Hospital after her contractions began on July 13. While contractions were happening every three to five minutes, Regena was only dilated two centimeters, prompting the hospital to send the couple home to continue laboring. However, within minutes of leaving, Regena’s labor began.

You have the absolute right to care any medical intervention, medication (such as an epidural), induction method, or cesarean section, even if it goes against hospital policy. The refusal of care is more than outrageous it is criminal. Hiding as normal will cost YOU your life.… — AUC3I (@AUC31) July 26, 2026

Regena, who is now a mother of five children, told AZ Family, “We get back onto Gilbert Road by the casino, and I’m like, ‘Hey, you’ve got to pull into the casino. She’s about to come.'”

In a Facebook post, Regena revealed that she and her husband had delivered the child themselves in their car in a casino parking lot. The couple had wrapped the newborn’s umbilical cord around Regena’s neck. Frankie told AZ Family, “That was the scariest part. I was like, OK, I got to stay calm, you know, we got to get her out, try to unwrap this thing. And then luckily we were able to in time.”

“We know without a doubt that God Had His hands over every single second of those moments.”

The couple went back to the hospital, carrying their newly delivered baby, less than an hour after being discharged. Regena told WCNC that she had extensively prepared for the baby’s birth, having “printed five birth plans out because I didn’t know how many nurses we were going to have.”

God bless kid and Mom. — Movement Against Corruption & Crime (@MACC4INDIA) July 26, 2026

According to Atlanta Black Star, which cited research by the University of California San Diego, hospitals are well within their rights to send women home if their contractions and/or dilation are not around four and six centimeters to be considered in labor.

Felix has expressed how thankful she is that her child was delivered without complications, while stressing how that might not be the case for the majority of other women in similar circumstances. As per Atlanta Black Star, the hospital was unable to comment on the matter but did say, in an official statement, “Our organization is committed to treating every patient with dignity, respect, and compassion. We are dedicated to providing equitable, high-quality care to all members of our community.“

Disclaimer: Inquisitr could not independently confirm the facts of this incident and is reporting based on the information available.