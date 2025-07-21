Was Marla Maples Always One of Them? Times She Totally Matched Trump Family Energy

In a quintessential instance of “living well is the best revenge,” Marla Maples’ life after splitting from Donald Trump demonstrates that she never needed him in the first place. Long before he considered running for president, the actress and former model married the real estate tycoon, and their four-year marriage resulted in a daughter named Tiffany Trump.

“Whether in sacred spaces or the public eye, Marla continues to serve her mission: to uplift humanity, illuminate truth, and bring more Light to the world,” her bio declares.

There is no way that Maples and Trump could be more dissimilar. He occasionally plays golf and is a fan of McDonald’s, having once held a Bible upside down for a picture; she is a devoted Christian who exercises frequently and abstains from processed foods. However, both maintain that their main goal is to assist regular people. In reality, both the president and his former second wife are equally embarrassing.

In contrast to Trump’s tough-guy demeanor, Maples adopts a kind, peace-and-love stance, but that doesn’t change the fact that they are one-percenters who live luxurious lives and advertise pricey merchandise to build their brand. ($190 in cleanse pills and $25 in raw pine honey are just two of the items Maples suggests.) Here are a few more ways the influencer reflects Trump and his family’s personality.

The term “tree-hugger” is typically used to disparagingly criticize those who value the natural world. It’s commendable of Marla Maples. She spends time forming bonds with “these beautiful living beings,” as she refers to them, as befits someone named after a tree. She visited Central Park in New York to take in the city’s acres of greenery, according to an Instagram picture dated April 2025. She touched the bark of one of the surrounding trunks tenderly and remarked, “You know me: I often hug a big beautiful tree. Grounding oneself is beneficial for your health. Spend time in nature. Allow it to heal you.

1|2 Marla Maples: “There is just a lot of forces at play to make us sick. Because being sick is a big money maker!” pic.twitter.com/4oBVEooR6M — Jan 𝕏 Jensen (@_Jan_Jensen) July 17, 2025

Her feelings and those of her stepdaughter are extremely similar. Ivanka Trump has changed her image from that of a tough businesswoman and presidential advisor to that of a more compassionate earth mother; she meditates, advocates for a healthy diet, and reminisces about her frequent trips to the desert, beach, and other natural settings where she can connect with the natural world. Strangely, though, neither Maples nor the Trump daughter has spoken out against the president’s anti-environmental policies.

“How do you feel about the 280 million acres of national forests in our national parks that are now going to be cut down with the stroke of a presidential pen?” asked a commenter on Maples’ video about tree bonding.

Another follower inquired as to whether she had any opinions regarding her ex-boyfriend easing the prohibition on commercial fishing close to American Samoa, which was put in place to save the local marine life. It appears that Ivanka and Marla are concerned about the Earth, but they don’t go so far as to call on the head of the free world to do more to protect it.

President Trumps former wife Marla Maples reveals the CIA tracked her after she spoke with a COVID vaccine whistleblower who refused to go along with a deadly agenda. “Being sick is a big moneymaker,” Maples says, exposing what she describes as a corrupt system that profits from… pic.twitter.com/ejJ4c2NV7Q — “Sudden And Unexpected” (@toobaffled) July 4, 2025

It seems that Marla Maples’ holistic views are also present in the classroom. The wellness influencer shared a reel of pictures of kids exploring the outdoors and making art in their homes on an Instagram Story that has since expired.

“School was one of the greatest scams ever invented,” the narrative opened, before denouncing public schools as factories built to stifle individuality and critical thought. The message was unmistakable: Good parents either choose alternative schools that use natural teaching methods or homeschool their children.

The first daughter then went on to receive her JD from Georgetown Law School, which costs around $119,000 a year, after graduating from the University of Pennsylvania, which costs about $96,000. That’s a lot of traditional classroom time, and it’s incredibly costly. Maples has never expressed regret for not allowing Tiffany to use her Crayolas to duplicate Van Gogh paintings in the living room and play on the beach to learn.