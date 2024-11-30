Marla Maples Traveled With a Wedding Dress Around While Trump Cheated on Ivana with Her: Book

Former president Donald Trump married actress Marla Maples on December 20, 1993, in a lavish ceremony at the Plaza Hotel in New York City. According to Business Insider, Trump wore a black Brioni tuxedo, while Maples looked magnificent in a custom off-the-shoulder satin wedding gown by Carolina Herrera. It's interesting to note that during their courtship, the former model was so enamored with the real estate tycoon that she traveled with a wedding gown in case he unexpectedly proposed. The Daily Mail reported that author Maggie Haberman wrote in her 2022 book - Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and The Breaking of America, "Maples was said to have traveled with a wedding dress in tow, in case Trump proposed, so the wedding could happen immediately." “You’ve got to be prepared,” she said.

According to Vanity Fair, Maples used to talk endlessly about their romance and wanted to be prepared if Trump declared their wedding. “She was telling people it was love,” a close source revealed. In December 2018 Maples confessed that she never felt like a 'mistress' while dating the Republican leader. “I never considered myself a mistress,” she said. “I mean, that’s the truth," while appearing on the ABC News podcast Journeys of Faith with Paula Faris. Trump started an affair with the TV personality while he was still married to his first wife Ivana. In 1992, Maples supported Trump during his tumultuous divorce. “Every step of the way, I was praying, God, please be in this. Please be in this. I do not want to be part of breaking anything up that has a chance," she revealed during the podcast episode.

Donald Trump & Marla Maples at a birthday party in New York, January 7, 1991. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Sonia Moskowitz)

Additionally, Maples acknowledged that Trump had assured her parents he would wed her. "It was two people that came together that truly loved each other in a period of time,' she recalled about their relationship. "I wanted him to see how loved he could be for his soul, not for his money." As per the Daily Mail, the actress also confessed that they 'broke up' several times during their dating period. She recounted that the media viciously branded her as the 'other woman' and her life turned to hell with the daily scrutiny. "I was down on my hands and knees, praying and not even knowing how to stand up and move. I was an actor; I couldn't even go to auditions," she said.

Donald Trump has been married three times. His second wedding to Marla Maples on December 20, 1993 was held at The Plaza Hotel in New York City.

Donald Trump and Marla Maples on their wedding day in 1993. pic.twitter.com/onTDejH2pB — Victor Vu (@messi_ola99) April 1, 2024

Even after having a dream wedding, the couple couldn't save their crumbling marriage, Trump and Maples separated in May 1997 and divorced on June 8, 1999. In 2019 the ex-couples ’90s prenuptial agreement leaked online. People reported that Trump only agreed to give Maples $1 million "if they separated within five years, plus another $1 million to buy a house," according to the startling information. Additionally, it stated that Trump would continue to pay child support for their only daughter Tiffany Trump until she turned 21 but would cease if she ever joined the Peace Corps, the military, or a full-time job.

“We differed on how we looked at the world and how we wanted to raise our child,” Maples said about their divorce. But she praised Trump for being a good father. “Yes, her daddy is a good provider with colleges, with school, education, and such,” she concluded.