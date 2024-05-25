5 Tell-Tale Signs That Prove the ‘Bennifer’ Love Story Has Come to a Crumbling End

Signs of Trouble: Is the Bennifer Love Story Coming to an End?

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, often celebrated as the quintessential Hollywood love story, are now the subject of speculation and rumors that suggest their romantic journey might be coming to an end. The couple, who rekindled their relationship and got married just two years back, are reportedly not seeing eye to eye. An insider revealed, "She likes to open her heart to her fans and the world. He is more introspective and private. This has been difficult day-to-day.” Here are all the tell-tale signs that indicate the Bennifer chapter might be coming to an end.

1. Living Apart

Insiders have recently claimed that Affleck has ‘moved out’ of the couple’s home. Some sources have even suggested that Lopez is looking for a new house in Beverly Hills. A source revealed, "The writing is on the wall - it's over. They're headed for a divorce - and for once, [Ben's] not to blame! They'll never stop loving each other, but she can't control him, and he can't change her. There's no way it could have lasted." Affleck was spotted driving away from a house in Brentwood, where he is reportedly been staying. Meanwhile, Lopez was spotted viewing a lavish home in Los Angeles, although it was later claimed that it was an investment property. Affleck shared earlier, "Getting back together, I said, 'Listen, one of the things I don't want, is a relationship on social media.' Then I sort of realized it's not a fair thing to ask."

2. Not Seen Together for Two Months

Affleck and Lopez have not been seen together in public since the end of March, fueling rumors of a potential divorce. The only exception to this was a school play for their child Fin, but the duo arrived separately for the same. The last time they were papped together and happy was during a day out in New York on March 30. Since then, Lopez has attended several events, including the Met Gala and rehearsals for her upcoming tour, while Affleck has been busy with his projects, such as attending Tom Brady's Roast and filming for The Accountant 2. Body language expert, Judi James, shared, "Sadly it seems to be being made clear to Ben that it's now not only his appearances with Jennifer that make him a lightning rod for camera interest. He seems to be no fan of the very public life he and Jennifer have to lead at times and here he seems to try to avoid any sense of pressure by using his height to look above the level of the photographers."

3. Jennifer's Response to an Interviewer

While promoting her Netflix movie Atlas in Mexico, Lopez was asked about her marriage to Affleck. When an interviewer asked if the rumors about her and Affleck splitting were true, Lopez quipped, "You know better than that." One person wrote, "She looks so hurt when asked that question. They should just leave her alone." Another chimed, "She went to promote her movie, not to mention her private life." A third user echoed a similar sentiment, "Instead of being asked about Ben Affleck, ask questions about her work and her next projects. That's what people care to know not their private life. That's her problem, not ours." While fans agreed that it was an inappropriate question to ask, most also agreed that marital troubles were surely brewing.

4. JLo Feels 'Misunderstood'

As per Mirror, Lopez has admitted to feeling ‘misunderstood at times’ while promoting Atlas without Affleck by her side. In an interview, while describing how she resonated but also differed from her latest character portrayal in the movie, Lopez said, "We are so different because she, like, doesn’t wear any of her emotions. She's so closed off and I am too emotional sometimes...At times. She was very sure. She was like, ‘This is what's happening, please listen to me. Please tell me.' And felt very misunderstood at times. I can also relate to that a bit."

5. JLo is Hiring 'Crisis PR'

Reports suggest that Lopez is hiring 'crisis PR’ to help mitigate the upcoming chaos from her looming split with Affleck. An insider shared, "Laura was the divorce lawyer who mediated Ben's divorce with Jennifer Garner, and she represented JLo in her divorce with Marc Anthony. So there's history on both sides." As per Page Six, Lopez added fuel to the rumors by liking a post on Instagram about unhealthy relationships and poor communication. The post emphasized that "you cannot build a healthy relationship with somebody who lacks integrity and emotional safety." It also listed other red flags such as not respecting one's time, lacking communication skills, and not having a strong sense of self.