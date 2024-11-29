Trump Allegedly Pressured Marla Maples to Do Playboy Photoshoot, Even Negotiated the Massive Fee

Donald Trump has been embroiled in many controversies and among them was Trump's debut in a softcore porn film in 1999 titled Playboy Video Centerfold 2000, Buzzfeed News reported. So when he began dating his second wife Marla Maples in the 1990s, the Huffington Post reported that he encouraged her to appear in a Playboy magazine's nude cover shoot.

Nifty find. Trump pressuring his future wife to pose for Playboy. Personally negotiated the fee. pic.twitter.com/P4AMmx10ls — Jeff Nichols🌴🥥🌻🦈 (@backwards_river) October 1, 2016

However, Maples was reluctant to accept the offer despite the deal offering her a million dollars reported by the Sun Sentinel in August of 1990, per Daily Mail. The outlet at the time wrote that though Maples resisted Trump's insistence, the then businessman "himself was on the phone negotiating the fee," recalled a top Playboy editor. "He wanted her to do the nude layout. She didn't." She reportedly told him that she was "thankful" for her body and didn't "want to exploit" it, arguing, "How would I ever be taken seriously?"

Meanwhile, Trump's cameo in the softcore porn wasn't full-blown, meaning he neither had sex nor posed nude. Instead, he only appeared in the film's opening scenes, breaking a champagne bottle over a car.

Though Trump's stint with the porn industry didn't continue, his association with Playboy had long been marred with controversies. For instance, a former Playboy Playmate once alleged that he cheated on his then-pregnant fiance Maples (whom he later married) with a steamy six-month affair. Model Barbara Moore met the former real-estate magnate in 1993, three months after months after she became Playboy's Miss December centerfold.

Back then, she claimed he was a "great lover" and a "true gentleman." In an exclusive interview with Daily Mail, she said, "I dated Donald Trump for around six months, from March to September 1993." She decided to tell her story after she was named in the legal documents filed by former Playboy model Karen McDougal who was seeking to invalidate her contract with the American Media Inc.

Another Hour,... another Donald Trump scandal.



Former Playboy model Barbara Moore claims she had a 6 mo affair while Marla Maples was pregnant with Tiffany.



They had sex in front of Barbara's friend. These photos were taken at Maralago pic.twitter.com/OMNLz3iRAo — Indivisible Network 🇺🇦 (@IndivisibleNet) April 16, 2018

Reportedly, Moore was involved in a passionate love affair with Trump, who was the most eligible bachelor at the time in NYC and was a frequent face at Mar-a-Lago and Trump Tower behind Maples' back. Also, a series of photos obtained by the outlet showed the blonde model posing in a bikini in the luxurious interiors of Mar-a-Lago, his Palm Beach property.

Playboy Playmate Barbara Moore attends the Single Mom's Awards at The Peninsula Beverly Hills in 2016. (Image Source): Getty Images | Photo by Paul Archuleta

But, according to Moore, she "didn't know he was with someone else, let alone engaged to Marla Maples" and only got to know about it in 2018. And when she learned about Maples' pregnancy, she was "shocked." However, she said that she didn't hold any grudge against him because he "was a great lover and I think he's a great president."

Trump's other affairs news emerged during his Hush Money trial which involved adult film star Stormy Daniels who also claimed to have a sexual encounter with him in 2006 back when his now-wife Melania Trump was pregnant with their only son Barron Trump. However, the President-elect has vehemently denied all the affair allegations made by these women.