“Violent Act” — Teachers Placed on Leave After Students Discover Anti-Black Social Media Posts

Two teachers in Canada have been placed on leave after a student discovered multiple racist and offensive social media messages.

According to the CBC, the Toronto Catholic District School Board is investigating two teachers, one of whom shared an anti-Black racist image with the account of another teacher. The teachers work at James Cardinal McGuigan Catholic High School, though neither had been publicly identified as of publication.

“…Where are the chicken wings, [expletive] [racial slur] are all the same,” the other teacher wrote back.

A Toronto Catholic District School Board spokesperson told the CBC that the board “acted immediately” upon learning of the offensive content. Although the district said that students might have been involved, it is unclear whether any students shared or reacted to the racist content.

2 Toronto high school teachers have been placed on leave after one sent a racist image and the other replied: “LMAO where are the chicken wings, [F-word][N-word] are all the same” pic.twitter.com/tTocEwJ3Lo — 6ixBuzzTV (@6ixbuzztv) February 14, 2026

Charline Grant, executive director of Parents of Black Children, claimed in an interview with the CBC that neither the principal nor the superintendent took action. Specific details about the posts, including their publication dates and the platforms used, were not yet publicly available as of publication.

“They did not act,” Grant said. “They went into full support mode and [minimized] this violent act. Racist educators have no business educating our children.”

Grant added, “If they could do this in a forum like this, what are they doing when no one’s watching?”

Racist messages shared by 2 North York teachers from James Cardinal McGuigan Catholic High School are unacceptable. Teachers must be role models, not perpetrators of hate. They’ve been placed on leave, but accountability is key. @TCDSB, ensure swift action is taken. #Toronto… https://t.co/ogCFWabpXX — Faisal Hassan (@FaisalAHassan) February 17, 2026

The United States is also dealing with a growing epidemic of educators landing in hot water or going viral for questionable or outright offensive social media content. Here are some of the notable educator-involved social media incidents since Jan. 1:

• A San Diego teacher shared and later deleted a video of herself turning the American flag upside down and displaying an “ABOLISH ICE” sign inside her classroom.

• A teacher in Santa Ana, Calif., called conservative educators “pathetic and selfish” in a TikTok video.

• The Chloe Day School & Wellness Center in Harlem, N.Y., held an anti-ICE protest in a kindergarten classroom. A school believed to be in Boston did something similar, with children walking around a room chanting “No Donald Trump” and holding homemade signs.

• A Pennsylvania man claiming to be a “media educator” referenced “roofies” when posting about anyone potentially attending a local Young Republicans meeting.

• A Minnesota elementary school teacher allegedly reposted an Instagram video depicting a pro–United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) student being punched on school grounds.

Don’t be surprised to see that list continue to grow with roughly four months left in the 2025–26 academic year. The ongoing political climate has empowered social media users to share whatever is on their minds, seemingly without considering potential ramifications.

Grant said she wants the two teachers to lose their licenses rather than be reassigned to another school. As of publication, it remained unclear whether either teacher was facing such a punishment.