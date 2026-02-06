“Pathetic and Selfish” — California Teacher Faces Heavy Backlash After Comments on Conservative Educators

A California teacher is facing widespread backlash on social media for a series of anti-conservative and anti-United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) videos, including one in which she called conservative educators “pathetic and selfish.”

Noelle Carney Campbell, who goes by @missnoellealways on TikTok, has developed a following in recent months for her outspoken commentary against the MAGA community. Although her videos typically average 1,000 to 3,000 views, multiple TikTok posts have topped 100,000 views.

Campbell is likely to see increased attention on a Jan. 27 video, which Libs of TikTok shared on X on Friday. In the minute-long clip, she expressed frustration with conservative teachers. The video features Campbell explaining that, unlike doctors and nurses, teachers do not take an oath to protect their students, which she said potentially allows what she believes are the wrong type of educators to interact with children.

“I think that’s how, unfortunately, we get some pretty lazy, pathetic, and selfish people in this profession,” Campbell said.

Campbell had not responded to a message seeking further comment as of publication.

She also said in the video that conservative educators should especially not be employed in areas where they “vote against” the community. She did not elaborate on what she meant by that.

Campbell’s reference to the Florence Nightingale Pledge, which is the Hippocratic Oath for nurses, and her call for teachers to take a similar oath comes at a time when multiple nurses nationwide have gone viral for suggesting or admitting they would not properly treat ICE agents or conservative patients. An Illinois nurse claimed he lost his job after seemingly encouraging other nurses to intentionally commit medical malpractice on those kinds of patients.

Much like the backlash nurses received, social media users quickly criticized Campbell for her comments. The Libs of TikTok X post had nearly 250,000 views in its first 24 hours online.

“Regardless of party affiliation, if your students know your political/sexual preferences, you are already failing as an educator,” one X response read. “You should never discourage free thinking because it doesn’t agree with your ideologies.”

Another commenter wrote, “If she acted this way, I’d remove my child day one. As long as the teacher teaches my child and that’s it, their main goal is for our children to succeed and excel in life. I don’t care who he or she is.”

Libs of TikTok claimed that Campbell works for the Santa Ana Unified School District, which is roughly 32 miles southeast of Los Angeles. However, according to Fox 11 in Los Angeles, Campbell was among the hundreds of teachers and counselors the district laid off last year. It is unclear where Campbell, a former Teacher of the Year at Manuel Esqueda Middle School, is currently employed, though her TikTok bio says she is a U.S. history teacher.

One X user commented, “What planet does she live on? The idea of an oath is silly because people like her wouldn’t abide by it anyway.”