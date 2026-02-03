Illinois Nurse Has Meltdown After Targeting ICE Agents, MAGA Employees in Disturbing Viral Videos

An Illinois nurse has found himself embroiled in controversy after TikTok videos of him suggesting that medical companies should terminate MAGA employees — as well as seemingly encouraging nurses to intentionally commit medical malpractice on United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents — went viral on social media.

Chad Malinowski, who goes by @chadrick13again on TikTok, began one video by reminding viewers “how much power” nurses have in the United States. He then suggested that nurses could avenge Alex Pretti, the ICU nurse who was killed in a Border Patrol-involved shooting last month.

Libs of TikTok obtained multiple TikTok posts from Malinowski and shared them on X on Monday afternoon. The original Libs of TikTok post had over 3.5 million views as of publication, and a second video drew particular concern. In that clip, Malinowski describes his background as a cardiac ICU nurse and references frequently treating groin and arterial wounds — specifically injuries involving the femoral artery — that would not stop bleeding.

Malinowski then nods multiple times and says that someone could die “very quickly” if the bleeding is not stopped. He acknowledged that he was working a shift when he recorded the videos and was dressed in medical scrubs.

Meet Chad Malinowski, a Chicago area nurse. Chad appears to suggest letting ICE agents bleed out and call on nurses to target them. He also says hospitals should fire all MAGA employees because they’re racists. Chad works at Midwest Express Clinic and Carle Hospital according to… pic.twitter.com/jdi8yGeUtn — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 2, 2026

Malinowski did not respond to a request for comment as of publication.

The third and final initial video shared by Libs of TikTok features Malinowski — who had finished his shift by that point — openly calling for health care companies to fire right-wing employees. Malinowski accused those employees of not being “safe” to work around other people.

“If you’re openly MAGA at this point, and you’re supporting the murdering of people, you don’t deserve to be in health care,” he said. “You deserve to have your license removed. It’s so disappointing.”

Several hours later, Malinowski claimed that he was the victim of a “coordinated attack” by bots and MAGA members. He then announced that he would be “going into hiding.” It was not immediately clear whether he had received any legitimate threats — or, if so, whether he had contacted law enforcement. Libs of TikTok does not advocate violence; rather, it typically directs followers to publicly available company contact information.

BREAKING UPDATE: Chad claims he’s been fired and is almost in tears, trying to backtrack his statements We reached out to the clinic to confirm and will update when they respond. https://t.co/qwwVJl0c8g pic.twitter.com/sV64Z9bk6u — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 3, 2026

Malinowski had locked his TikTok and Instagram accounts as of Tuesday morning. However, Libs of TikTok later obtained another video that Malinowski posted on Monday. In that clip, an emotional Malinowski accused social media users of twisting his words and said that he would treat a “MAGA patient” the same as he would anyone else.

“Seeing people go after your character is really hard,” Malinowski said. “I know they’re just doing it because it’s what they like to do … I’m a good person, and I work really hard, and I take care of all of my patients really hard.”

Malinowski stated on LinkedIn that he works as a family nurse practitioner at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, Ill., more than two hours south of Chicago. However, Carle Health wrote on X that Malinowski has “no affiliation” with the organization and has not worked for Carle Health in more than three years.