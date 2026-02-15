Minnesota Elementary School Staffer Allegedly Reposts Video Celebrating Student Punching Pro-ICE Classmate

A Minnesota elementary school teacher is receiving heavy backlash after allegedly reposting an Instagram video depicting a pro–United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) student being punched on school grounds.

The teacher, whom social media users identified as a Gene Dillon Elementary School staffer in Bemidji, Minn., shared the video over the weekend. The clip features one student proclaiming, “I support ICE,” before another student attempts to stop him.

“You’re gonna punch me?” the first student asks, with the other student immediately responding, “Yes.” The first student follows up with, “Then you’re gonna get in trouble for that.”

“Okay,” the second student replies before punching the first student, who is recording the video, in the stomach. Although the video was filmed from the first student’s perspective, the clip included captions such as #FICE and #ICON, which would imply that the video is celebrating the student being punched.

Meet Kaili Schmidt. A staff member at Gene Dillon Elementary school in Minnesota. She reposted this video celebrating a student who PUNCHED a pro-ICE student in the face. Would you feel comfortable with this person teaching your children? The principal can be reached here:… pic.twitter.com/2lz0Nn4BbM — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 15, 2026

Libs of TikTok shared the video on X on Saturday night, and the post recorded over 300,000 views in less than 12 hours. Kaili “KJ” Schmidt, the alleged teacher in question, had not responded to an Inquisitr News message seeking comment as of publication.

Neither Gene Dillon Elementary School nor the Bemidji Public School District had publicly addressed the allegations as of Sunday morning. It is unclear whether the fight occurred within the Bemidji Public School District, and any potential discipline for the student who threw the punch has not been revealed.

“Would you feel comfortable with this person teaching your children?” Libs of TikTok’s Chaya Raichik questioned on X, and she wasn’t alone in asking. However, many responses criticized Schmidt more so for what they felt was a promotion of violence rather than expressing her political beliefs on social media.

“This is outrageous — educators should condemn violence, not celebrate it,” read one reply. “Fire her and protect free speech in schools!”

“A grown adult cheering on child violence because someone supports enforcing the laws??” another X user wrote. “Fire her yesterday.”

The student should be suspended at the lease expelled at the most. So you’re for free speech unless it’s for ICE? And Kaili needs to be terminated. Get these people away from our children. — Americanwoman50 (@TammyHi72951633) February 15, 2026

Schmidt joins a growing list of educators who have gone viral for what social media users believe is inappropriate online behavior. A San Diego teacher shared and later deleted a video of herself turning the American flag upside down and displaying an “ABOLISH ICE” sign inside her classroom. Elsewhere in California, a teacher in Santa Ana called conservative educators “pathetic and selfish” in a TikTok video. A Pennsylvania man claiming to be a “media educator” referenced “roofies” when posting about anyone potentially attending a local Young Republicans meeting.

One X user, who identified themselves as a teacher, said that their school prohibits them from sharing images of students on social media.

“The fact that she’s celebrating violence by one student against another is horrific,” that teacher wrote.

Bemidji is more than 200 miles north of Minneapolis and St. Paul, which have been hotbeds of anti-ICE protests for several months.