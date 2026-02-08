Netizens Horrified After Pennsylvania “Media Educator” Posts About Local Young Republicans and “Roofies”

Warning: The following story references drug use and sexual assault. Reader discretion is advised.

Netizens and social media users are outraged and horrified after a Pennsylvania man, seemingly involved with education, referenced “roofies” when posting about anyone potentially attending a local Young Republicans meeting.

Harry Stymiest Jr., who identifies himself online as a filmmaker and “media educator,” shared a picture on his personal Facebook account about the Young Republicans of Beaver County’s upcoming Feb. 24 meeting. The group intends to gather for a State of the Union watch party.

“You even think about going and your drink gets roofied,” Stymiest wrote.

For the unfamiliar, “Roofies” is a term for Rohypnol, a sedative often used as a date rape drug. Conservative content creator and activist Scott Presler shared Stymiest’s post, saying that he’d already contacted both the Beaver County and Bucks County police departments. Presler added that he plans to file a police report.

Stymiest locked his Facebook account after a message asking for comment. As a result, it was unclear whether he had deleted the post in question as of Sunday morning.

According to his IMDB page, Stymiest is “specifically associated” with Pennsbury High School in Bucks County, and has worked with them since 2004. The district had not addressed Stymiest’s post as of publication.

“​​I would have a talk with my kid about never going anywhere alone with and staying far away from this basement dweller,” one X user wrote.

Another added, “Harry should lose his job. Harry is not fit to be around children unsupervised. Harry is the enemy.”

Hey @Pennsbury_SD, this your employee threatening to drug Republicans’ drinks?? Any comment? https://t.co/90OyGd9wKj — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 8, 2026

Presler’s original X post about Stymiest’s Facebook remark had over 330,000 views as of Sunday morning. Although some replies openly wondered whether Stymiest was suggesting that the Young Republicans members would try to put a “roofie” in other people’s drinks, the consensus was that he should not have made that comment, even moreso given his status working with a school district.

Stymiest is the latest educator to draw attention for dangerous and offensive social media posts. A California teacher went viral last week for posting various anti-conservative and anti-United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) videos, including one in which she called conservative educators “pathetic and selfish.”

A San Diego elementary school teacher posted, and later deleted, a video featuring her turning the American flag upside down and displaying an “ABOLISH ICE” sign in her classroom. Another video, believed to have been filmed in Boston, showed children chanting “No Donald Trump” and holding pieces of paper intended to resemble signs while protesting in their classroom.

“Let’s just hope dangerous people like this keep exposing themselves,” an X user wrote about Stymiest. “We need to stay vigilant for the silent types, of course. It seems like many of them are starving for attention.”