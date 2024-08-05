Victoria Beckham Complains She 'Never Had Enormous Amount of Staff' While Juggling Work and Kids

Victoria Beckham is a proud mother of 4 children- three sons, eldest Brooklyn, Romeo, and Cruz, and a daughter Harper. But the journey to motherhood hasn't been easy for her as the fashion icon told Vogue Australia in a recent interview that juggling her career while managing her kids when they were younger was difficult despite "having nannies."

The Spice Girls alum told Nicole Kidman that she had a hard time trying to find the right balance between her career and kids. The fashion designer and her football champion husband David Beckham had nannies to take care of their kids but the couple didn't rely too much on them and preferred to raise them on their own. And Victoria felt pressured to be the best mother while still trying to stay committed to her career.

"Getting that balance is very difficult. I struggled with that a lot when the children were younger. We've never had an enormous amount of staff if you like," Victoria told Kidman. "We do have nannies and we do have our parents, who have been amazing. But you do feel like you're juggling. You're trying to be the best wife, the best mum, the best professional."

She added that because of their kids, they didn't have a social life either. "We didn't have much of a social life when the children were younger, that is just that one thing too much. Being a wife, [and] mum, and fulfilling your dreams in regards to what your passions are, and what you love to do in regards to work, was enough."

However, now the Beckham kids are all grown up. The eldest 25-year-old Brooklyn is married to his partner Nicola Peltz Beckham, second in line is Romeo who is 21 years old, 19-year-old Cruz, and the youngest Harper who is 13 years old. And the proud parents are enjoying the next chapter of their life as the kids are independent and no longer need them as much as they used to.

"Now myself and David are in the next chapter. Even Harper, who is 13, has her friendship group, she loves to do her own thing, and we're super, super close but it definitely feels like that next chapter of our lives together. When you're raising kids, [you say] 'I can't actually go to that.' Now we're older–so we're going, okay, we as a couple have to find our next step in the world and not just based on us doing stuff as a family."

Previously, in a Mother's Day letter for TIME in 2015, Victoria said she's never been more elated than watching her kids grow into their own individuals, "They are a wonder to me every day. From playing sports to lounging on the sofa, each of my children fills every second with laughter, music, and discussion. They are kind-hearted and well-mannered, and I feel incredibly blessed to be surrounded by these phenomenal human beings."