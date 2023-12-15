Victoria Beckham Says Her Husband David Beckham Has Never Seen Her Without Her Eyebrows

Victoria Beckham recently chatted with Allure contributor Danielle Pergament on her career goals and obsessions with beauty. Beckham, who graced the December cover of the highly anticipated fashion magazine, disclosed that her husband had never seen her brows naturally and that she is completely enamored with them, "I test everything," she explained. "If you were to say, 'What are the two items you don't leave the house without?' BabyBlade Brow. I'm obsessed with brows — my husband David Beckham has never seen me without my eyebrows. And Instant Brightening Waterline Pencil to make my eyes look more awake."

"Makeup is my thing," Posh Spice continued. "Probably the only thing I was any good at in school was art." As per People, the well-known fashion designer said that growing up as a victim of bullying defined her early years."I would never, ever allow my children to treat anybody like that. I know everybody thinks their kids are angels, but my kids are genuinely very kind. That's the most important thing, isn't it?" she told the fashion publication. “I’ve worked hard to get here, to be given that stamp of approval in Paris by the industry in both fashion and beauty, and you know what? That’s a tough thing to accomplish,” she said proudly while describing her journey. “I have built two successful businesses. Fashion is now profitable, beauty is profitable.” “My passion was always fashion. It’s what I always wanted to do. I just never knew how to get there,” the former Spice Girl said.

Coming back to the topic of being bullied she stated further, “Gosh, I suppose 11 or 12? I never fitted in socially. And when anybody is different, kids can be mean,” says Beckham. “I remember being mentally bullied, physically bullied, literally pushed around.” “I have always said to [my daughter] Harper, ‘If you see a little girl sitting on her own in the playground, that was your mum. Go up and talk to that little girl.’” Beckham recalled, “Harper wrote me a card saying, ‘I’m so proud of you, Mommy, and everything that you do. You’re the best mommy. You work so hard and look at everything you’ve achieved. You’re my best friend.’”

The couple is pleased with their tween's acquisition of the beauty fixation. The former football player said in July that their 12-year-old daughter Harper had picked up her mother's love of makeup in a sweet Instagram post. In the image, Harper could be seen sculpting Beckham's eyes. "Daddy needed a little powder & contouring (not sure what that means but I looked better whatever was) my little makeup artist @victoriabeckham," he wrote in the caption.

Beckham openly admitted having her breast implants removed a few years ago. The fashion publication inquired whether Harper knew of that. “If I’m honest, I wish I’d never [gotten implants]. It was a moment in time, and I think I can share my experiences with her,” she says, pausing. “But we’re not there just yet," Beckham concluded.

