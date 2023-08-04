Victoria Beckham’s Daughter Harper Dresses Up For Fun Girl's Night Out With Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian's most recent Instagram image features the reality TV star, Victoria Beckham, and her 12-year-old daughter Harper. Kim wore a white crop top, blue trousers, and a bright pink belt for the photo which was shot in Florida during an Inter-Miami soccer match. Harper looked mature in a maxi dress with a floral motif that she paired with white shoes, while Victoria wowed in an all-black ensemble.

"Legendary Inter Miami game!!!!" was the caption for a new set of photos posted by the Kardashians star, which included her 7-year-old son Saint West and soccer greats David Beckham and Lionel Messi. According to E Online, Victoria then shared the images once more on her Instagram Story, this time with a heart-eyed emoji.

Also Read: Kim Kardashian Shares Details About How Mom Kris Jenner Met Her BF Corey Gamble: "So Happy For That"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham)

Harper not only emulates her mother in the fashion world, but also in the realm of cosmetics. Victoria, mother of 12-year-old Harper as well as 24-year-old Brooklyn, 20-year-old Romeo, and 18-year-old Cruz, whom she shares with husband David, claimed in May that Harper does not yet have parental permission to wear cosmetics outdoors.

Victoria revealed to The Times, "She's been able to do a full face and contour for quite some time. She's good at doing it very naturally." The Spice Girls member continued by saying that she and her daughter now enjoy going to the British cosmetics boutique Space NK together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham)

Also Read: Here’s How Kim Kardashian’s Desire to Become a Size Zero Affected Her Relationship With Pete Davidson

The 49-year-old fashion designer and the 42-year-old SKIMS founder snapped multiple photos during the soccer game as they celebrated Inter Miami's victory, as reported by People. "Girl's night! Kisses @kimkardashian" Victoria captioned a picture of herself, Kim, and Harper, her 12-year-old daughter. She also captioned another photo of the group with the words, "Girl's night in Miami!!"; with Isabela Grutman, a former model who is now a jewelry designer.

Victoria posted a slew of images from the game on her Instagram, including one of David, 48, with LeBron James and another showing the pair with their friends Marc Anthony and Serena Williams. She said in the caption, "Friends supporting in Miami kisses," tagging the Hollywood stars.

Also Read: Kim Kardashian Gets Mocked for Latest Selfie on Instagram, Fans Label Her as a ‘Modern Day Philosopher'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham)

Victoria posted a touching photo of her 18-year-old son Cruz giving James, 38 a hug on her Instagram Story. She also commented on a picture of her husband with LeBron James, writing, "When u have to put your husband on a step!" in reference to James's towering stature. Victoria posted a series of photographs on her Instagram Story featuring her husband David, including one of the pair holding hands with David's arms around Victoria. David reposted the same photo of him and Victoria and captioned it, "Thank you, MIAMI. What a moment".

Immediately after the thrilling game, Victoria was seen photographing David with Messi. Brooklyn, Victoria's oldest son, was not there since he and his wife Nicola were enjoying the sunshine in St. Tropez, France. After Messi scored the game-winning goal in stoppage time on the new player's debut, David became visibly emotional and was on the verge of tears.

References:

https://www.eonline.com/news/1381679/victoria-beckhams-daughter-harper-looks-so-elegant-while-meeting-kim-kardashian

https://people.com/victoria-beckham-kim-kardashian-girls-night-inter-miami-match-7564435

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/victoria-beckham-david-has-never-seen-me-without-my-brows-hk5bl85px

More from Inquisitr

Kim Kardashian May Meet Kanye West & Bianca Censori in A "Controlled Environment"

Kim Kardashian Wears the Chic ‘Raven Bob’ Just Like Sister Kourtney After Her Whirlwind Japan Tour