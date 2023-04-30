Brooklyn Beckham Spotted in Sleek Jaguar with Contemporary Twist

Brooklyn Beckham was spotted cruising on West Hollywood's streets in a £400K Jaguar XK140 with a modern twist.

The Jaguar XK140 is a sports car manufactured by Jaguar between 1954 and 1957 as the successor to the XK120. Upgrades included more interior space, improved brakes, rack and pinion steering, increased suspension travel, and telescopic shock absorbers instead of the older lever pic.twitter.com/tjWdY6gj1k — mayfair-england (@GBEnglandGB) April 17, 2023

Beckham looked as charming as ever in a plush baby-blue paint-finished vintage edition Jaguar XK140, which was a massive £400K gift from his beloved father. The upcoming chef was spotted on a coffee run with his friend in the rather lavish vehicle on California's sunny streets as reported by The U.S. Sun.

Image Source: Getty Images | Hulton Archive

The beast of a sports car is one of the few in existence since its manufacture in 1954, released just after the Jag XK120 with a complete upgrade—improved breaks, suspension, telescopic shock absorbers, pinion steering, and better interiors with ample legroom, making this a comfortable and savvy ride. However, the reason it's special is that this particular car's engine was switched from a regular old engine to an electric model to reduce fuel emissions in a city where approximately 39% of the state's registered vehicles run on electricity rather than fossil fuels. The car fits right in.

This limited edition vehicle was a gift from football ace David Beckham as a wedding present for his son and his wife Nicola. Reports suggest that the 47-year-old father is an investor at a company called Lunaz, specializing in the restoration of old car models and converting them from fuel-induced to complete battery-run automobiles, a great step in sustainability. Beckham wanted the whole project to remain under wraps; the credit for the car's color was a supposed secret.

Brooklyn Beckham got married to the love of his life, "Bates Motel" alumna Nicola Peltz in 2022 at a formal wedding ceremony held at Nicola's family estate in Palm Springs, Florida. Attendees from the groom's side included David and his Victoria's Secret model wife, Victoria Beckham, and Brooklyn's siblings, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper.

From Nicola's side, her parents, businessman Nelson Peltz and his supermodel wife, Claudia Heffner, and seven of her siblings were in attendance. Their star-studded wedding was graced by both Hollywood and sports personas from both the bride and groom sides. Famous personalities such as Gordan Ramsay, Venus Williams, and Eva Longoria were among the few of the many who attended, reported PEOPLE.

Nicola's dress was certainly the talk of the town. Her simple yet modern wedding gown left attendees and fans galore with their jaws on the floor, and the same was true for her now-husband. According to Vogue, the dress was a "year's worth" discussion in terms of design and assembly and was taken upon by Valentino, and had a lot of intricacy during its creation. An elegantly designed toile, the simplicity of which was magnificent, french lace that adorned the gloves instead of classic embroidery, and of course a stunning show-stopping train that sat on the dress made Nicola Peltz a vision in white.