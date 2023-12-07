Victoria Beckham recently posted an adorable throwback about her elder son Brooklyn Peltz Beckham. The ace fashion designer took to her Instagram stories to post a picture of Brooklyn's baby tooth with the caption, "Found this old baby tooth.... Do you want it back???? @brooklynpeltzbeckham @davidbeckham". The 24-year-old former model reposted the image on his Instagram stories with a polite response, "No thank you hahah." The humorous mother-son exchange has come to light amid reports of a continuing family conflict.

Image Source: (L) Instagram| @victoriabeckham (C) Getty Images| Photo by Bertrand Rindoff Petroff (R) Instagram| @brooklynpeltzbeckham

As per The UK Mirror, Brooklyn's marriage to model Nicola Peltz in April of last year caused a rift in the family. The alleged fallout occurred when Peltz sported a couture Valentino gown for the wedding; however, the original idea was for her to don a custom-made Victoria gown. Regarding the rumors about the outfit, Nicola had already clarified to Variety that there was no family feud regarding the wedding dress, "I was going to [wear Victoria Beckham] and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realized that her atelier couldn't do it, so then I had to pick another dress. She didn't say you can't wear it; I didn't say I didn't want to wear it. That's where it started, and then they ran with that." Brooklyn also affirmed then, "I've learned they're always going to try to write stuff like that. They're always going to try and put people down. But everyone gets along, which is good."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @brooklynpeltzbeckham

The couple celebrated their first marriage anniversary this year, the former footballer posted a cute image on Instagram along with the caption, "1 year ago today I married my best friend xx I am the luckiest person to be able to call you my wife x you are my everything and I am the luckiest person on this earth to be able to wake up next to your gorgeous face every morning x here’s to many more years baby xx I love you so so so much x here’s to having as much fun when we are old as we are now young."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝓃𝒾𝒸𝑜𝓁𝒶 (@nicolaannepeltzbeckham)

Peltz clarified to Cosmopolitan again in March that there was no bad blood between her and the Beckhams, "I've said this so many times: There's no feud. I don't know. No one ever wants to write the nice things. It's really weird, actually, whether it's my life or someone else's life or whatever, when you know the truth and then you read something totally wrong."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @brooklynpeltzbeckham

The couple have been spotted many times spending quality time with Victoria and David, speaking with Grazia in 2022 Peltz narrated the actual story behind the wedding dress debacle, “I thought, ‘Oh, this is going to be so fun. One of my best friends and my mom.’ We connected to start designing the dress, and then a few days went by and I didn’t hear anything. Victoria called my mom and said her atelier couldn’t make it. So, I spoke to my mom and Leslie, and I was like, ‘Well, unfortunately, this can’t happen, so what’s the next step?’ I’ve been a fan of Valentino and their couture for so long. I was really lucky to be able to travel to [the atelier] to try on the dress. That’s really what happened.”

She concluded, “When I read things that say [things like] I was never planning on wearing a [Victoria Beckham] dress or things like that, it does hurt my feelings. I try not to let it, but it’s just not the truth. It’s just a bit of a bummer when you’re like, ‘Oh, people think that,’ but it’s just not true.”

