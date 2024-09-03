Veterans Who Served With Tim Walz Slam Him as a 'Military Impersonator' and 'Habitual Liar'

Four National Guard veterans who served alongside Minnesota Governor Tim Walz have come forward with scathing criticisms of his military record and character. In a revealing interview with Megyn Kelly, these former colleagues accused Walz of grossly exaggerating his service and abandoning his unit before a crucial deployment.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Anna Moneymaker

Walz, who put in 24 years with the National Guard before retiring with honors, has always talked up his military service as a big plus in his political life. But lately, his time in the Guard has come under a lot of criticism. People have zeroed in on his choice to retire in 2005 right before his unit was set to deploy to Iraq. In light of the same, one of the veterans who spoke to Kelly, slammed, "He's a military impersonator." Another went so far as to label him a 'habitual liar,' Mediaite reported. "He lies about everything. He lies about stuff that doesn't even make sense."

"Morally indefensible...no integrity...habitual liar...I call him a coward, because he is..."



TOMORROW: Veterans who served with Tim Walz in the National Guard speak out together for the first time.@SiriusXM ch. 111 at NoonET, and all platforms after.https://t.co/YJPxz5Gu8d pic.twitter.com/41XeeJzl3P — The Megyn Kelly Show (@MegynKellyShow) September 1, 2024

The accusations against Walz are serious and multifaceted. The veterans claim he has repeatedly misrepresented his rank and experiences. One particularly damning allegation concerns Walz's description of himself as a 'retired Command Sergeant Major.' According to Paul Herr, one of the interviewed veterans, "He was literally a Sergeant Major, on paper, conditionally promoted for 14 days." Herr pointedly remarked, "You were in Italy...when you're sucking down a latte, and people are getting shot at, there's a big difference," as per the Daily Mail.

Habitual liar Tim Walz blames “grammar” for his lie about carrying “weapons in war.”



Does this sound like bad “grammar” to to you?



At this point, Tim is lying about his lies.



When this man tells the truth, it will be a first. pic.twitter.com/ch0klpmbUB — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 30, 2024

Perhaps the most emotionally charged criticism was directed at Walz's choice to retire ahead of the deployment. Tom Schilling, who was in Walz's unit, was shocked to hear the news. "He just quit and turned his back on us. I don't understand how he could do it morally, or where you have absolutely no integrity." The veterans reported that Walz's departure had a substantial impact on unit morale. As one put it, "The word went all across the state that he had quit. Who the hell does that? Just, unbelievable that a CSM abandoned his troops, 500 soldiers, and a thousand parents out there who expect that person to lead them into combat."

The veterans also called out Walz for his past remarks, when he allegedly falsely suggested that he had experienced combat. One veteran stated, "This guy he's a military impersonator…he said it so many times that it just makes a person sick hearing it." When Kelly asked the four veterans to raise their hands if they believed that Walz had 'cut and run,' all four did so without hesitation. Herr summed up their collective sentiment—"Fear is a reaction. Bravery is a decision. And Walz has made the wrong decision. He's not brave. I call him a coward because he is. Because he took the easy path. He took the path of least resistance."