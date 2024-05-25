When Alina Habba Hinted That Trump May Give Her a Government Job to 'Hit Democrats Deep and Hard'

Attorney Alina Habba dropped a bombshell when she hinted that if Donald Trump secures another term, he might consider bestowing upon her a government position. Why? Well, it could be to go after Trump's adversaries strategically to hit them 'deep and hard,' as she put it during a Turning Point Action conference, as per Raw Story.

"But that is what they do," she said, addressing the crowd. She added, "They hide what they've done by going after Trump. Look at the shiny ball, everybody. Don't look at us."

With an air of confidence, Habba said, "Well, they've got one year, and then we're going to be looking at them, deep and hard." Her choice of words paints a vivid picture of a relentless pursuit.

Delving deeper into the context, during the Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest conference in Phoenix, Arizona, Habba, Trump's attorney overseeing his civil fraud trial, did not mince words. She claimed that President Joe Biden mishandled classified documents, even though her client, Trump, was shielded from a similar scandal by the Presidential Records Act, as per Mediaite.

According to Habba, the act protected Trump, but the same couldn't be said for Biden during his tenure as Vice President. She argued, "Because he wasn't president when he took his boxes in six different locations.

In Chinatown. In his car next to his son, who's doing God knows what with God knows who." The narrative took a turn as she seemingly weaved in the possibility of her involvement within the government if Trump came back to the White House in 2024. "I'll tell you right now, if I'm in Washington, I'll be relentless, too," she declared emphatically as the crowd cheered her on.

This revelation comes at a crucial juncture for Trump, who currently faces four criminal indictments across different jurisdictions. One of the charges involves the handling of classified material after leaving office, with reports indicating that Trump took boxes of highly classified material to his Mar-a-Lago estate, defying requests from the National Archives.

However, the plot thickens with the emergence of another angle involving Habba. A former employee of the Trump National Golf Club, Alice Bianco, has filed a lawsuit against the business alleging that she was pressured into sex by her supervisor and coerced into signing an illegal nondisclosure agreement by Trump's lawyer according to CNN.

The lawsuit unveils a disturbing narrative of alleged harassment and manipulation within the club, as Bianco asserted that she was compelled into sexual acts as a quid pro quo for job security. When Bianco's co-worker alerted Trump's staff to the harassment, allegedly, Habba intervened. As per the court filings, she urged Bianco to abandon her employment lawyer while she 'acted as if Ms. Bianco was her friend' and forced her into signing a non-disclosure agreement (NDA).

