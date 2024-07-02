These Are the Strict Rules That Jennifer Lopez Expected Ben Affleck to Follow at Home

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are no longer relishing their marital happiness. But their journey to the union was prolonged, marked by individual relationship challenges. Despite this, their partnership doesn't project an ideal facade. Ben's public expressions and JLo's expectations hint that their marriage, much like anyone else's, requires effort.

Jennifer Lopez is renowned for her formidable demeanor and a few characteristics that might not be adored by all her fans. Interestingly, Jennifer has established several firm guidelines for Ben within the context of their marriage, and he appears content to adhere to them.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Arturo Holmes

Ben Affleck's reputation appears to be somewhat disorderly, and this extends beyond his romantic entanglements and co-parenting dynamics with his former partner, Jennifer Garner. Jennifer Lopez is quite meticulous about cleanliness, and among her numerous directives for Ben, despite the likely presence of extensive household staff to manage cleanliness, is the expectation for the house to remain immaculate.

Allegedly, Ben struggles with maintaining his belongings in an orderly fashion, often leaving dishes strewn throughout the residence and causing disarray in Jennifer's space within their joint abode. While the precise approach to addressing this is uncertain, it's suggested that Jennifer does not tolerate such untidiness, whether that involves hiring additional housekeeping personnel or encouraging Ben to take responsibility for his tidiness, according to reports from The Things.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jon Kopaloff

Jennifer Lopez's inclination to establish specific guidelines for her past partners is widely acknowledged, and it appears that she extends these requirements to Ben Affleck as well. This approach might notably be in his best interest when considering his health. One of the rules attributed to Jennifer reportedly encompasses refraining from both drinking and smoking.

While fans already had an inkling that JLo played a role in helping Ben overcome his smoking habit, it's said that she is resolute in ensuring he doesn't relapse. In terms of alcohol consumption, Jennifer's previous guidelines for former partners consisted of a three-drink limit, per the Cheat Sheet.

However, her stance on Ben is even more stringent. Allegedly, the two have collectively chosen to eschew alcohol entirely, abstaining from drinking both at home and in any other setting. This precautionary measure seems particularly fitting for Ben, given his history of grappling with alcohol-related challenges that have led him to seek rehabilitation on multiple occasions. Throughout these periods, he has often leaned on the support of a sober coach, his former spouse, and friends.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Pascal Le Segretain

For anyone interested in pursuing a romantic relationship with Jennifer Lopez, let alone entering into marriage with her, recognizing the paramount significance of physical well-being is crucial. JLo dedicates substantial time each week to shaping her physique and maintaining an active lifestyle, which inevitably requires her partner's active participation.

Reportedly, upon rekindling their relationship, Jennifer Lopez formulated a comprehensive exercise routine and dietary regimen for Ben Affleck to adhere to. His physical appearance underwent noticeable changes after their reunion. If indeed Jennifer played a role in motivating him to engage in fitness activities, the concerted efforts from both parties have yielded positive results.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frederick M. Brown

As per Fandomwire, while the complete details of Bennifer's prenuptial arrangement remain undisclosed, speculations regarding certain conditions set by Jennifer have been circulating. Among these, it's rumored that JLo stipulates a minimum of four intimate encounters per week with Ben.

Ben partially addressed this speculation during an interview, suggesting that regulating personal behavior through legal means might not be effective. However, he didn't explicitly dismiss the notion of an intimacy clause in their prenup. Regardless of the veracity of this claim, if Ben did indeed agree to such terms, there's no indication to suggest he is dissatisfied with this specific provision.

Despite the notable transformations that both individuals have undergone since the inception of their relationship, it appears evident that both parties are willing to make concessions to ensure the success of their partnership.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 6, 2023. It has since been updated.