Prince Harry Might Have Exaggerated His Drug Confession to Boost Book Sales, a Lawyer Said

The US government has contended in court that Prince Harry's revelations in his memoir about taking drugs may not be genuine and could have been a tactic to boost book sales. The Duke of Sussex's admission to using drugs such as cocaine, marijuana, and psychedelic mushrooms in his autobiography sparked significant controversy. This disclosure prompted The Heritage Foundation, a Conservative Washington DC think tank, to question how he had been permitted entry into the United States in 2020, as per The Mirror's report. The think tank subsequently filed a lawsuit against the Department for Homeland Security after its Freedom of Information Act request to view his visa forms was denied.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Lukas Schulze

The proceedings are currently underway in Washington DC, where government lawyer John Bardo informed a DC court that Harry's memoir is not considered sworn testimony or definitive proof that he used illegal drugs. He said, "Just saying something in a book doesn't make it true." The lawyer further remarked that individuals often make statements to "sell books," as he contended that Harry's immigration records should be kept confidential. The Heritage Foundation has implied that the prince may have either been untruthful in his application or received preferential treatment, allowing him entry into the country before becoming a resident.

Wow, the Heritage Foundation really is suing to keep Prince Harry from residing in the US because he admitted taking drugs in his memoir. https://t.co/OvjxtcLJjL — Lindsay Beyerstein (@beyerstein) February 23, 2024

The Heritage Foundation filed the lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security, arguing that Harry's visa application was a matter of significant public interest. During the proceedings at the federal court in Washington DC, lawyers for the Heritage Foundation presented a transcript of Harry's interview on GMA on February 16, 2024. In the interview, the Duke of Sussex discussed the possibility of pursuing United States citizenship, as reported by the Daily Mail. The Heritage Foundation stated that this information supported their case for the release of his immigration files. Additionally, during Friday's court session, Judge Carl J Nicholas reportedly expressed concerns regarding the case.

There were also discussions about the formality of addressing the Duke, as using “Harry" was considered too informal. He allegedly expressed discomfort with this and suggested that "The Duke of Sussex" was a more suitable form of address. Judge Nichols, presiding over Court 17 at the E. Barrett Prettyman US Courthouse in Washington DC, is anticipated to issue a ruling in the following weeks. Meanwhile, individuals applying for a US visa are required to answer a question on the DHS's DH160 visa form. The question is, "Are you or have you ever been a drug abuser or addict?"

The Sussexes departed the UK in October 2019 and spent an extended family break at a friend's residence in Canada. They subsequently relocated to California, where in January 2020, they announced their decision to step back from their roles within the working royal family. Since then, they have purchased their own home in Montecito, where they reside with their two children. The Duchess began the process of applying for UK citizenship during her brief stay in Britain but did not finalize it. She retains her US citizenship, and reports suggest that the children hold dual citizenship, according to The Sydney Morning Herald.