Texas Judge Stephanie Boyd wasn’t convinced prison was the only answer when Christian Clark appeared before her in her courtroom. He had been accused of physically assaulting his wife during the last stage of her pregnancy.

Instead, the judge handed him a lengthy probation sentence with strict conditions after hearing testimony from the victim.

In a courtroom cam video posted by Audit in Courtroom on YouTube, Judge Boyd sentences Clark to six years of deferred adjudication on a felony family violence charge. The 18-minute hearing video captures the judge, the prosecutor, probation officers, and Clark discussing the specifics he must follow to stay out of prison.

The video begins with Judge Boyd reading his sentence out loud: “The court took evidence yesterday from the complainant. The court is going to sentence you to six years deferred adjudication.”

She goes on to outline an extensive list of probation requirements, which includes regular reporting by Zoom or in person, a $1,500 fine, an affirmative finding of family violence, 300 hours of community service, parenting classes, the Battered Intervention and Prevention Program (BIPP) course, substance abuse evaluation and field visits.



The judge questioned Clark about his employment, to which he admitted that finding work had become difficult due to his felony record and said he has been looking for alternative ways to make money.

“I’m renting the rooms in my house to try to generate income. Right now, the felony’s stopping me from getting a good decent job. I can only work uh like construction, but under the table,” he explained. “I’ll try to like get some money some other way, but right now I’m not working a good job. I’ve gotten three job offers, but after the record check, the felony told me no,” he said.

He also informed the judge that his partner has not been living with him. “I assisted her to get her own place when I got out. Luckily, I was able to get out to help her to find a place. But we chose together, and I gave her half the money. Her parents put $300 and got her a place so she’s comfortable.” Boyd ordered him to show proof of employment within 60 days and also forbade him from working as a home healthcare provider or with children.

Previously, prosecutors requested a no-contact order, while the victim reportedly wanted continued contact since the couple shared a child and had recently welcomed another baby. After considering all aspects, the judge decided to keep the no-contact order in place but added she would consider lifting it once Clark completed two family violence classes.

The defendant made an emotional plea and explained his side of the story before the judge. “Your honor, I just want to say thank you for your judgment. I thought long and hard of what I was going to say to you.” He told the judge he didn’t want to go to prison and desperately wanted to remain in his children’s lives and be able to provide for his family. I did use my hands and said, “Baby, stop.” But she was pregnant. I didn’t understand how hormones work. I was trying to rationalize it for her… That’s really in my heart. That’s what happened that day. And I was in a lot of frustration.”

“But as (I was) putting my knee into someone’s stomach, shaking a baby, and doing all this other stuff, I wasn’t even built like that to do something like that. It’s not in my nature. I was raised well by a parent that loves me very much. I don’t want to show my child that same love. I just don’t want to go to jail. I’ll take a 12-year probation. I don’t care. I just want to be with my kid. I can provide for him. That’s been my heart the whole time…”

Clark said he had been under financial stress after his wife’s relatives moved into the house. He promised that he would go back to school.

The judge reminded Clark that probation officers would initially conduct home visits every two weeks, then reduce it to once a month. She also warned him that he is legally prohibited from owning or possessing any firearms or ammunition because of the family violence finding.

Judge Boyd acknowledged Clark’s willingness to accept responsibility and encouraged him to use resources available via Veterans Treatment Court. “We can go off the record. So, you need to wait in court so that probation can go over conditions with you and so that someone for the Veterans Treatment Court can give you different resources. And if you’re thinking about going to school, I think the veterans, they have some programs, and sometimes people don’t take advantage of those programs. So, hopefully you will take advantage of that.”

Disclaimer: The Inquisitr could not independently confirm the facts of this incident and is reporting based on the information available within the public video record.