In early 2025, police in Hollywood, Florida, launched an investigation after 20-year-old Samantha Feliz’s newborn child vanished after birth. She had reportedly given birth to a baby girl named Angelina sometime between December 6, 2024, and January 5, 2025.

According to the police, the birth took place outside a hospital and was initially kept secret by the parents. However, family members confirmed seeing the couple with the baby during the child’s first month. After that period, the infant vanished and was never seen again.

As authorities looked into the infant’s disappearance, Feliz and the baby’s father, Leon Alejandro Jr., 21, fled the state. During the course of the investigation into the child’s presumed death, which lasted almost a year, the couple claimed the missing baby never actually existed.

On Wednesday, the US Marshals Service and the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office located and arrested the pair in Rockingham, North Carolina. They were booked into the Richmond County Jail on fugitive warrants and are currently held without bond. They are currently awaiting extradition back to Florida.

An arrest warrant obtained by WPLG reveals that the last known photo of the missing baby, identified only as A.F., was taken on January 5, 2025. In the image, detectives noted the child appeared “visibly ill and malnourished” with “no signs of life.”

The police searched several locations using cadaver dogs. However, the baby’s remains have not yet been found.

🚨PLEASE SHARE🚨 A Florida MISSING CHILD Alert has been issued for Baby Angelina, a white-hispanic female, 7 months old, last seen in the area of the 3000 block of Sheridan Street in Hollywood, Florida. The child may be in the company of Samantha Feliz, a white-hispanic female, 5… pic.twitter.com/smyNsZ37D7 — FDLE (@fdlepio) July 24, 2025

According to the media release by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the couple faces multiple charges. “Despite the lack of an official birth certificate and medical records, the investigation yielded evidence to charge both suspects with: Aggravated Manslaughter Of A Child, Tampering With or Fabricating Physical Evidence, Duty to Report Death to the Medical Examiner’s Office, False Information Concerning Missing Child, and False Reports to Law Enforcement During Investigation,” the report stated.

The investigation began when a relative contacted the Hollywood Police Department after becoming suspicious, as they had not seen Angelina around. The relative reported that the couple made unsettling statements claiming the child “was a prank” and Feliz used a fake pregnancy belly to scam family members into giving them money.

Despite the couple insisting that they never had a child, even going as far as claiming they were looking after the baby of someone who was using a substance, police found certain evidence that indicated otherwise.

According to the Hollywood Police Department’s arrest warrant, Feliz mentioned text messages discussing the pregnancy. Additionally, a search of a Hollywood storage unit where the couple had been living revealed baby clothes, a positive pregnancy test, notebooks detailing a baby shower, a handgun, electronic devices, and a blood-stained towel.

Lab results confirmed the presence of blood on the towel and baby clothes, with DNA testing proving it came from a biological child of Feliz and Leon.

Disclaimer: Inquisitr could not independently confirm the facts of this incident and is reporting based on the information available.