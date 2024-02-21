Usher Recalls Slapping Nicki Minaj's Butt 10 Years Ago During MTV VMAs, Says 'That Was Jamaican Culture'

Usher recently made a candid revelation about his past performance at the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), shedding light on a resurfaced clip where he spanked Nicki Minaj’s butt. During an appearance on Power 105.1 FM’s The Breakfast Club, the famous singer, and recent Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show headliner opened up about the controversial incident, expressing some regret over his past actions.

Host Charlamagne Tha God brought up the topic, asking Usher about the onstage moment with Nicki Minaj and questioning, “Have you seen some of your old moments, like when you were onstage with Nicki Minaj and you were head buttin’ her ass? Why were you so unhinged?” The duo’s performance of their song She came to Give It to You showcased Usher playfully banging his head against Minaj’s backside and giving her a playful spank while playing the bass guitar.

As per HuffPost, in response to Charlamagne’s question, Usher explained, “That was Jamaican culture! So you have to go to Jamaica. That was just a fun moment. By the way, it was me playing my bass, so I probably would’ve bumped my shoulder or my hand, but I had my bass in my hand and I was playing, so I bopped off her body a little bit. If you go back and look at the video, you’ll understand because I did it there for the first time.” However, he admitted that he may have crossed a line with his inappropriate gestures, specifically the butt slap. Reflecting on the incident, Usher acknowledged, “I think I was reaching a bit when I smacked her, though,” Usher shared. “I shouldn’t have smacked her. I shouldn’t have done that.”

As per People, the discussion about the resurfaced clip comes in the wake of Usher’s recent Super Bowl halftime performance, where he was seen with Alicia Keys for a rendition of their 2004 hit My Boo. The performance accumulated attention, with some fans sharing mixed reactions on social media, especially when Usher hugged Keys from behind. To clarify Swiss Beatz, the producer wrote, “Y’all talking about the wrong damn thing !!! y’all don’t see that amazing dress covering the entire stadium. Tonight’s performance was nothing but amazing with 2 amazing Giants! Congrats @usher and my love @aliciakeys that song is a classic. We don’t do negative vibes on this side we make history.” Usher emphasized, “No, it was literally about having fun because of a song that me and Alicia made many years ago. We celebrated because of the legacy of it, and [meant] no disrespect to anybody.”

Aside from his recent performances and media appearances, Usher has been making headlines for his personal life. In February, he tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Jennifer Goicoechea, in Las Vegas. The couple's wedding marked a new chapter for Usher, who has been focusing on his family and personal projects in recent years.