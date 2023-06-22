'American Idol' Fans Want Katy Perry 'Fired' After Video of Her Behaving Like a Cat Surfaces

A few fans of the popular singing reality show "American Idol" are requesting makers on social media to remove Katy Perry as a judge following a viral video in which the singer impersonates a cat. Wearing a tight-fitting leather suit, Perry is seen pouncing as she is called the Catwoman in a black suit in a light-hearted interaction. However, the act didn't go well for many viewers as they called out the "Firework" hitmaker for her coaching methods and behavior on season 21 of the show. The criticism came on social media, with some considering her provocative and possibly rude to be a singing judge.

The video, posted on the official "Idol" Instagram account, shows Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie seated at the judges' table. While Richie commented on Perry's outfit, referring to her as "cat woman," Bryan jokingly called her "Katy Purry." Perry took the comments in stride, jumping up on her chair, extending her leg, and assuming a crouching position while holding up her hands like paws. She playfully stated, "I'm ready to prowl for talent." During the video, Perry even pawed at Bryan's shoulder, while having a fun moment together as the jury members of the reality singing competition. However, many fans were not amused by Perry's behavior, expressing their dislike for her actions.

This is not the first time Perry has faced negative feedback during this season of "American Idol." Earlier in the season, Perry received criticism for mom-shaming contestant Sara Beth Liebe, 25, who decided to quit the show to spend more time with her three children. In recent weeks, Perry has also accused the show's producers of lacking loyalty and intentionally editing footage to portray her as a "nasty" judge, reports New York Post. Social media users have expressed their frustration, stating that they can no longer tolerate Perry's behavior. Another group of fans came to the star's rescue as they called it a petty reason to troll the singing sensation in the comment section of the post.

While Perry's unique and often eccentric style has been a trademark of her career, some viewers feel that her behavior on "American Idol" crosses the line. It remains to be seen how the show's producers and network will respond to the calls for her removal. The future of Perry's tenure as a judge on "American Idol" remains uncertain, and fans are eagerly awaiting any official announcements.

