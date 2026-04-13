Usha Vance’s Comment on JD Vance in New Interview Draws Online Backlash

Vice President JD Vance and his wife Usha Vance have often been subjected to scrutiny for various aspects of their relationship. From Usha publicly acknowledging her dislike for the life Vance’s political career has brought them to speculation of Vance’s alleged affair with Erika Kirk plaguing their marriage, there have been multiple occasions when the couple’s relationship has appeared strained.

However, Usha and Vance are now expecting their fourth child, a baby boy, in late July. Usha now appears to be trying to mend her husband’s public image. In a Fox News interview with Kayleigh McEnany, when she was asked to share something about Vance that the world does not know, Usha said, “There are a lot of misconceptions about him. He is the nicest, funniest guy.”

While Usha might have her reasons to tag her husband as the “nicest and funniest,” despite publicly available evidence suggesting otherwise. And, netizens did not agree with her stance.

Under the video of Usha praising her husband, one user commented on X, “Remember when he knowingly and openly lied about an entire ethnicity of marginalized legal immigrants stealing and eating the real white American’s pets because sometimes you have to lie to drive a narrative. That was so nice. And funny.”

Kayleigh: What’s something that we don’t know that you want America to know about your husband? Usha Vance: There are a lot of misconceptions about him. He is the nicest, funniest guy. pic.twitter.com/iLKLSQ75UV — Acyn (@Acyn) April 4, 2026

Another one added, “So if it’s something we don’t know, she’s confirming that he’s a cruel humorless a- -hole in public.” A third user chimed in, “Interesting that her first inclination is to defend her husband as being misconceived as not nice or funny.” Yet another one asked a simple question, “Was anyone expecting her to be honest on Fox News?”

One user said, “No one likes JD Vance. His sense of humor: lying about Haitians eating people’s pets. Using critical thinking here: eating pets seems really labor intensive when you can just go to the store.” Another one echoed the same sentiment, saying, “Someone who spread lies that a group of people are eating people’s pet isn’t a nice person.”

One person observed, “Interesting that Fox is stepping up efforts to humanize Vance just as speculation grows regarding Trump’s failing health.”

Vance is widely seen as a potential contender for the 2028 presidential race and while Trump has not formally mentioned his pick between Marco Rubio and Vance, Usha’s attempts at rebranding her husband’s image might hint at a larger objective, as the user pointed out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Second Lady Usha Vance (@slotus)

A massive section of the comments simply denied Usha’s claim of her husband being “funny and nice.” A number of people also offered their skepticism by asking her if she was certain of what she was saying.

Some users also commented on her fashion sense, questioning “why does Usha Vance wear a driving frock for an interview and a disco skirt on Air Force two?”

Netizens’ criticism regarding Usha praising her husband gives a fair idea about Vance’s image in the public mind. He has been extremely instrumental in shaping the current socio-political climate in America and some of his comments on immigrants and the way they are treated by ICE agents have often drawn backlash.

The social media meltdown on Usha’s comments appeared to be an extension of public sentiment toward Vance.