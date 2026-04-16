Tulsi Gabbard Sparks Debate After “Deep State” Claim On Trump Impeachment

Democrats are convinced Tulsi Gabbard is yet again conspiring with Donald Trump to fuel a false narrative surrounding his impeachment. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard released newly-declassified records earlier this week. Gabbard claims that these documents reveal “how deep state actors within the Intelligence Community concocted a false narrative that Congress used to usurp the will of the American people and impeach duly-elected President @realDonaldTrump in 2019.”

In January 2021, the House of Representatives impeached Trump for the second time, one week before his term ended. Congress approved one article of impeachment against the president for “incitement of insurrection.” However, Tulsi Gabbard now claims the impeachment was part of a “deep state conspiracy.” According to MSN Now, the documents claim that a former inspector general and various Democratic lawmakers worked with the “whistleblower” to “weaponize the process” against Trump.

BREAKING: Donald Trump was ready to fire DNI Tulsi Gabbard until Roger Stone stepped in last week, Axios reports Trump was displeased with Gabbard when she didn’t wholeheartedly endorse the Iran war during her recent testimony to Congress, and soon afterward, he “scolded” her in… pic.twitter.com/kwXiK4TqcE — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) April 10, 2026

“Deep state actors within the Intelligence Community concocted a false narrative that was used by Congress to usurp the will of the American people and impeach the duly-elected President of the United States,” Tulsi Gabbard said in a statement. Gabbard also accused the intelligence community’s inspector general, Michael Atkinson, of calling Trump’s phone call with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of “immediate concern.”

“Inspector General Atkinson failed to uphold his responsibility to the American people, putting political motivations over the truth,” Gabbard began. “And this, along with the politicization of the whistleblower process by a former CIA employee who was working hand in glove with Democrats in Congress, are egregious examples of the deep state playbook on how to weaponize the Intelligence Community.”

However, Rep. Jim Himes has sided with Atkinson, calling him “credible” for sharing the information with Congress. “Everyone can read the transcript of the president’s attempt to extort President Zelenskyy,” Himes stated. “That was an impeachable offense, and no amount of dust-kicking and sycophancy can obscure it.”

Himes further criticized Gabbard’s attempt to twist the narrative, stating, “This apparent criminal referral will amount to nothing because no misconduct occurred, but what it will do is chill future whistleblowers from coming forward to Congress with confidence that the law will protect them. I suspect that is precisely the point.”

Tulsi Gabbard has been a fervent supporter of the claim that the 2020 elections were stolen from Donald Trump. Democratic lawmakers have slammed Gabbard for her claims, with a senior Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee calling Gabbard’s claim an attempt to “rewrite history.” “Director Gabbard’s latest claims aren’t about accountability — they’re about rewriting history to serve Donald Trump,” the senator began. “She has shown a willingness to say or do whatever it takes to stay in his good graces.”

Tulsi Gabbard: This foreign policy of regime change wars, of going around overthrowing and toppling countries we don’t like, is costing us trillions of dollars, causing more suffering in the countries where we go and wage these wars, and is undermining our own national security. pic.twitter.com/Z2gDq7kyTX — sarah (@sahouraxo) March 1, 2019

Tulsi Gabbard had been a vocal Trump critic at one point. The 2020 video shows Gabbard speaking out against Trump. “First, he tore up the Iran nuclear agreement,” Gabbard said. “Second, he has escalated crippling sanctions. We’ve got to stop Donald Trump from starting a war with Iran.”