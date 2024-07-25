Trump's Second Term Administration Could Allow These Family Members to Have the Most Influence

Since Donald Trump survived a potential assassination attempt during his Pennsylvania rally, the Trump clan is more pumped to take over the White House in November 2024. But, the question is will a second term be the same as the ex-president's first term, or this time round, some family members will have a more influential presence in the Oval Office than others?

The Republican National Convention gave an insight into the family's current political hierarchy. The Milwaukee event had MAGA supporters chanting "Fight!" as the politician emerged after recovering from an assassination attempt. His political allies and family members cheered for him as the GOP wrapped up the day with a rather un-Trump speech style.

However, noticeably, almost every family member was present at the convention except his youngest Barron Trump. During the RNC, his eldest son Don Jr. was omnipresent. He is currently serving as executive vice president of the Trump Organization and he spoke at length about his father's near-death experience and the MAGA campaign's future plans if re-elected. Don Jr. has emerged as Trump's staunch supporter and arguably he's been more politically active campaigning for his father, openly criticizing his rivals Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, and ensuring he change the narrative around the former president like a loyal son. It has also been reported that JD Vance, Trump's running mate is a good friend of Don Jr.

Corey Lewandowski, who ran Trump's campaign in 2016 and is also on board for the 2024 campaign, told USA Today, "I think Don Jr. is the one who delivers his father's message most closely to the way he would do it. He has a massive following… and Don. Jr truly loves this stuff, I mean that's what he does."

Meanwhile, former First Daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner, who were the controversial senior advisors during Trump's administration from 2017 to 2021, appeared low-key throughout the convention. The couple came on the last night of the RNC and were not among the keynote speakers. They briefly joined Trump on stage and clearly wouldn't be active members of Trump's upcoming administration.

Moving onto the ex-commander-in-chief's Slovenian wife Melania Trump who's been a silent supporter throughout her husband's political career. Although she too, like Ivanka, joined her husband on stage to show her support, it is unlikely that she'd break her "private person" image as one source said she's "through a lot" lately like losing her mother and watching her husband being nearly killed.

Tiffany, Eric, and his wife Lara Trump have also been using their platforms to amplify MAGA voices. While Tiffany, Trump's daughter with ex-wife Marla Maples, hasn't been an active political figure, she frequently graces events to support her father. During the RNC, Eric's wife Lara told the crowd, "Maybe you got to see a side of Donald Trump on Saturday that you were not sure existed until you saw it with your own eyes," per BBC.

The 18-year-old Barron who recently graduated from school is set to go to college and made his first-ever debut at Trump's rally in Miami. Although there have been reports that the youngest son has political inclinations and had also been announced as a delegate for his father in Florida, it was speculated that his "fiercely protective" mother, Melania objected. So, who'd take on a more active role in Trump's second-term administration? Charlie Kirk, the founder of the youth-focused Turning Point USA, said, "I think they'll all be influential."