Trump Jr. Says “This Isn’t the Republican Party Anymore,” Tells Supporters to “Stay in the Game”

At Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest on Sunday, December 21, Donald Trump Jr. announced the party’s motto and how President Donald Trump has reshaped it. The U.S. President’s eldest son claimed that the old Republican Party was dead and was taken over by the “America First Party”, which Trump himself created.

Addressing an enthusiastic crowd, Trump Jr. said, “We have to stay involved. We have to stay in the game. Midterms are coming around the corner, and make no mistake, the Democratic Party wants to do whatever they possibly can to shut this movement down.”

He further added, “Not just the Democrats. The RINOs. You see the manufactured attacks on JD [Vance], myself, my father, anyone who understands that this isn’t the Republican Party anymore. It’s the America First Party. It’s the Make America Great Again Party, and we are not going back.”

While Trump Jr. delivered the remarks, the message echoed his father’s views. Calling in the middle of Turning Point USA’s event, Trump said to the audience, “I just want to thank you all, and I hope my son’s doing a good job representing me. Otherwise, I’ll have to say, ‘You’re fired, Don. You’re fired.” He referred to his infamous line in The Apprentice to make sure that his speech had the desired effect.

Trump then added, “So, thank you very much, and have a great day. And I hope Don makes a great speech. If he doesn’t make a great speech, let me know about it. I’ll give him hell.”

It should be noted here that the MAGA base seems to be falling out among themselves, as there are a chunk of people who are not happy with the way things are being dealt with. Issues like the Epstein files and failing economy in the U.S. have further fuelled the dissatisfaction even among the MAGA base, many of whom claim that despite the America First promise made by the President, he is more interested in foreign matters than taking care of things back at home.

At Sunday’s event, Tucker Carlson addressed this issue, saying, “I don’t think it’s real. I think it’s fake. I think it’s totally fake” as he referred to the speculation about the ongoing civil war within the MAGA base. He then added, “There are people who are mad at JD Vance, and they’re stirring up a lot of this in order to make sure he doesn’t get the nomination.”

Carlson then continued, “They’re mad at JD Vance because he is the one person… who really kind of buys the core idea of the Trump coalition. Now, what is that idea, ladies and gentlemen? Anyone know? America first. It’s America first.”

Interestingly, this event also saw Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, laying the groundwork for JD Vance coming up as a potential presidential candidate in 2028. Without any subtlety, Erika made it clear that she was all in for the Vance-Trump vision to come to life and added, “We are going to get my husband’s friend JD Vance elected for 48 in the most resounding way possible.”

By saying 48, she referred to the fact that Vance would be the 48th President of the United States if he were elected. With the core members of the Republican Party coming together to put forward their visions, it is quite clear that the 2028 elections will be a political battle to behold.