“JD Vance Is Trump Without Dementia” – Netizens Rip VP Over His Bizarre Explanation of Rising Housing Costs in America

Like President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance has also made a name for himself by coming up with bizarre solutions to various real-world problems. Something similar happened recently as Vance was addressing concerns about the current American economy, as citizens have been struggling with the rising cost of living.

At an event in Pennsylvania, the discussion turned to rising housing costs in the U.S. and how people are finding it extremely expensive to buy properties.

Vance provided a rather strange logic behind this problem, saying, “Why have rents gone down for four consecutive months? We’re starting to get those illegal aliens out of the United States of America.”

He then gestured towards the crowd and added, “Those criminals, those gang members, those people who are taking homes that ought by right to go to the people in this room, and your children, and your grandchildren.”

He further explained, “It’s simple economics. If you have fewer people, fewer illegal aliens trying to buy homes, that means American citizens are going to finally be able to afford a home again. It’s very, very simple economics.”

However, the conviction with which Vance made these claims does not align with facts. As per WRAL, there is no solid evidence showing that undocumented immigrants are behind the rising housing costs in America. Rather, it has been pointed out that there is a lack of supply, and it is the disparity between supply and demand that is causing the high prices in the housing market.

As expected, social media users quickly called out Vance’s reasoning. One user commented, “JD Vance blaming immigrants for housing costs while standing in front of a company that literally lobbies against affordable housing is performance art.” Another user compared him to Trump, saying, “JD Vance is Trump without the dementia. Just pure, calculated evil.”

Another person offered a more critical response, saying, “Imagine being such a mark that you believe undocumented immigrants are taking all the homes (not private equity) while undocumented immigrants are also freeloaders using all the welfare programs paid by their taxes that they can’t access & also taking all the jobs.”

One user’s disappointment was clear as they said, “expected there’d be more jobs for the rest of us once illegal immigrants get deported. But, unemployment and unaffordability shot up instead.”

Another user explained how Vance’s comments did not add up in a detailed comment. It read, “Vance credits falling rents to deportations? Irony: rents dropped for 4 months *before* his policy took effect—while gutting construction labor that builds homes. Cruelty masquerading as economics.”

The comment further mentioned, “November data: rents fell to $1,367 amid record 7.2% vacancies—market forces, not deportations. Yet mass removals would cripple construction where immigrants are 23% of workers, worsening 248,000 job shortages. Trump’s $170B deportation splurge (6x HUD’s budget) starves housing while enriching developers. Scapegoating immigrants builds zero homes—but guarantees this crisis outlives their regime.”

Another user went straight to the point, saying, “There is nothing Vance won’t blame on brown people – it’s all MAGA has left.” Another one added, “False. Rents have not gone down for 4 consecutive months. Also, they aren’t affected by immigration housing trends, crime, or gangs. They *are* affected by entrepreneurs buying and turning housing for profit, rental and supply of homes not keeping up with demand, and owner greed.”

A large section of the comments showed how people were not ready to buy the reasoning that the Vice President had come up with to hide the “incompetence” of the ruling party. With Trump under fire for his ties with Epstein and Vance’s defense of the failing American economy falling short, it would be interesting to see how Americans respond to this crisis caused by their leaders.