Erika Kirk Openly Endorses JD Vance for 2028, and Her Comment is Raising Eyebrows

Erika Kirk, widow of Charlie Kirk, has dominated headlines time and again when it comes to advocating for her late husband’s legacy and those he left behind. But she did turn heads with that one viral hug with Vice President JD Vance on the live stage, fueling indecent rumors about the two’s possible relationship.

As such, with the violent assassination of her husband, Erika seems to have been pushed into the limelight to fill the voids, essentially. Moreover, as the head of Turning Point USA, she’s been carrying out her duties responsibly ever since, despite the alarming scrutiny on every little step that she takes.

While gossip about her questionable equation with JD Vance was just dying out, Erika seems to have fueled it once again. She recently endorsed her ‘husband’s friend’ for the presidency in the upcoming elections. But personally, for the 37-year-old, this perhaps marked her first major public move since Charlie Kirk’s passing. She confirmed her support for Vance at the AmericaFest for Turning Point USA held recently.

​In her words, “We are going to get my husband’s friend, JD Vance, elected for 48 in the most resounding way possible.” Her statement was received with cheers and applause, and there was nary a doubt about her intentions amid the audience. Erika took up the leadership of her husband’s non-profit organization in September 2025, just days after her husband’s assassination.

ERIKA KIRK: “We are going to get my husband’s friend JD Vance elected for 48 in the most resounding way possible.” pic.twitter.com/muAXHbUVKa — Fox News (@FoxNews) December 19, 2025

She has already vowed to continue the legacy of Charlie Kirk by endorsing JD Vance and mobilizing every possible support in his name. It must be noted that Turning Point USA has remained a highly influential organization, especially among the young conservatives and MAGA voters. So their total support could bring about a major change within the GOP dynamics.

​Back in November, Erika Kirk had first dropped hints of endorsing Vance for a campaign in 2028. She also mentioned one of her last conversations with her late husband, where he mentioned being totally intentional about supporting someone like the U.S. Vice President. Meanwhile, JD Vance has yet to make any announcement for his bid in 2028. It clearly indicates that he might be focusing on the mid-term elections at the moment before commenting on a possible future presidential run.

Erika’s evident support for JD Vance has once more raised eyebrows and sparked buzz. In fact, it brought back the duo’s controversial tight embrace a few days back during an event. The fact that Erika wrapped her hand on JD Vance’s head during a tight hug and that she claimed to find many similarities between Charlie and him made people speculate something untoward about their equation.

Erika Kirk joking about the rumors of an affair with JD Vance. She wants to be the First Lady of the United States pic.twitter.com/WRMkUaZTOH — Irlandarra (@aldamu_jo) December 19, 2025

When people began to question whether everything was fine between JD Vance and his wife, Usha, the Second Lady promptly flaunted her wedding ring and shut all the chatter out. And now, netizens are back at it and have dropped some really mean remarks about Erika and JD.

Taking to social media, one of them commented, “Is she endorsing her future husband?”, whereas another netizen wrote, “She really wants to do the Christmas decorations at the White House.” A third social media user wrote, “I was an early buyer on this lib conspiracy theory, but this isn’t the top, no way, I’m hodling.”