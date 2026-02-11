Trump’s Onstage Glitch Sparks Concern Over Health Online – ‘Get That Man Into a Hospital’

US President Donald Trump’s health is under scrutiny again. The reason? During the White House Champion of Coal event, Trump glitched and struggled to read a segment of his speech. “I’m proud to officially name the undispuhhh — jusssss…,” Trump said while stumbling mid-speech. He then tried to divert the gaffe by asking, “When did this come out? Mr. Speaker?”

The President finally managed to read out the speech, an excerpt from which read, “The undisputed champion of beautiful clean coal. We have to proceed.”

Trump glitches: “I’m proud to officially name the undispuut– jusssss, when did this come out? Mr Speaker.” pic.twitter.com/K2QEtRzm25 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 11, 2026

Donald Trump’s mid-speech glitch sparked alarming questions about his health. Netizens flooded the comments section of the video with remarks like “Trump always reads his speeches like he has no idea what word is coming next and is terrified it’s going to be something he can’t pronounce.”

Inputs from another X user: “This tactic of diversion is one he repeatedly uses to cover up his glitches.” One netizen wrote, “He sounds drunk.” Another one added, “What an embarrassment.”

A large section of the Internet schooled Trump that coal isn’t really clean or beautiful, as was pointed out in his speech. “There is no such thing as clean coal,” a comment read. “Trump is drunk there. Coal is not clean! It has led to the crisis on our planet. Trump just needs to go now,” read a second one. Adding to the thread, another netizen wrote, “Beautiful clean coal? Get that man into the hospital.”

Needless to say, the post was totally eclipsed by questions about Trump’s health. “Trump can’t even read prepared statements anymore,” flagged an X user. Another one added, “Time for his meds and a nap.”

The video of Trump also sparked a lot of dementia theories. “Every time Grandpa misspeaks, he immediately stops, changes the subject, and then returns, trying to find the correct words. Demented Don needs to be 25th,” a comment read. A similar one read, “His dementia is glaring.”

Here’s what some netizens wrote: “Obvious dementia,” alleged an X user. Another one added to the cognitive health speculations with these words, “That’s a brain glitch from dementia.” Another netizen alleged, “That’s Trump’s dementia coming out again, but MAGA won’t bat an eye.” Another one labelled the moment in the video as “concerning.”

Trump, who never missed the opportunity to flag former President Joe Biden’s health issues and claimed that the conditions were deliberately hidden during his presidency, has himself not been too vocal about his health. In addition to that, he even claimed that he is “the healthiest president that’s ever lived”. The Internet did not forget that, and one of the comments read, “Literally ran his campaign making fun of ‘sleepy Joe’ and how Biden is mentally incapable of leading the country. Yet turns into him even before the midway point of his Presidency.”

It was only last month that new pictures of Trump’s bruised left hand went viral on the Internet, raising health concerns. The pictures happen to be from the World Economic Forum. The President has repeatedly been spotted with bruising on the right hand.

Trump’s *left* hand — not the one that is usually disfigured — now has a large bruise and is discolored These pictures are from today in Davos and are via Chip Somodevilla (Getty) and Fabrice Coffrini (AFP) pic.twitter.com/FRp4RdITSp — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 22, 2026

After photos of Trump’s bruised hand went viral, the White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt clarified, “At the Board of Peace event today in Davos, President Trump hit his hand on the corner of the signing table, causing it to bruise.”