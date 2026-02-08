“His Brain Is Sinking” — Medical Expert Sounds the Alarm on Trump’s Cognitive Health

In the recent past, several questions related to President Donald Trump’s health have surfaced online. Public debates over the same have intensified with medical commentary and public appearances fuelling fresh concerns over his cognitive condition.

While the White House confirmed that Trump is healthy, some medical observers have raised doubts about his fitness for office.

At 79 years old, Trump is the second-oldest president in U.S. history. During the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Jan. 22, 2026, pictures of a large bruise on his hand drew attention and sparked speculations about his health.

The White House explained that the mark resulted from Trump hitting a table during a ceremony and noted his long-standing daily aspirin use may make bruises more visible.

“I clipped it on the table,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One at the time. “I take the big aspirin…when you take the big aspirin, they tell you you’ll bruise.” His press team echoed that statement, describing the injury as accidental and linked it to aspirin rather than illness.

Still, public and expert interest in U.S. President’s health has continued. More recently, licensed physical therapist Adam James shed light on Trump’s cognitive condition.

Referring to instances when the President appeared to confuse Greenland with Iceland, James said, per The Irish Star, “That’s all tied together. The frontal lobe alerts us to when we’re doing something we shouldn’t be doing.”

“His frontal lobe is shrinking inside his skull, and the MRIs will show this. That’s why [the Trump administration] has pivoted to the CT scans, because they don’t want you to see that his brain is shrinking,” he claimed.

“So, the frontal lobe is stopping him from ordering his thoughts,” James alleged. He also referenced the time when Trump ended up talking about a U.S. military ‘discombombulator’ while talking about the U.S. raid in Venezuela.

“He knows he’s not supposed to be talking about it. But his brain is not stopping him from talking about it,” James pointed out.

“If it’s frontotemporal dementia, then the life expectancy after diagnosis is roughly seven to 12 years. He’s been displaying these symptoms since before he was elected in 2016,” he further added.

“His team’s ability to hide his condition is effective to a degree. The main danger they have is he can’t shut his mouth,” the physical therapist stated.

“They would never have had to comment about what happened if he hadn’t mentioned his MRI,” James said.

In late October 2025, Trump underwent MRI imaging at Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre as part of routine preventive care. Later, his physician released a memo saying that scans of his heart and abdomen were ‘perfectly normal.’

It did not show any sign of disease, stressing the exams were done to made identify issues early. Additionally, Trump said he “aced” a cognitive screening test. Although details about the assessment’s scope have not been fully disclosed.

Despite official statements of good health, concerns persist among some specialists and commentators. Behavioural analysts have pointed to moments in public addresses where Trump’s remarks have appeared unfocused or wandering.

They echo broader scrutiny of presidential fitness seen around older leaders. For example, experts have noted occasions where he appeared to lose his train of thought or mix up geographic references during speeches.

However, Trump has repeatedly cited positive cognitive test results and a clear MRI report as evidence of his excellent health. “I feel great … physically and mentally,” the president said in a recent interview.

The White House has also defended its transparency on these matters. Additionally, they have released summaries of medical exams and confirmed that official health checks show he is fit to serve.

Press secretary Karoline Leavitt said preventive screenings, including imaging and cognitive assessments, have confirmed the president’s vitality and ability to work at a demanding pace.