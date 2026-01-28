Trump, 79, Has Dementia? Ilhan Omar Fuels Health Rumors in Latest Conference

Donald Trump has struck the wrong chord with U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar. The Democratic leader who’s been especially concerned over the allegedly unlawful deportation of Somalis in Minnesota blasted the U.S. President after she faced an attack from one of the Trump supporters.

​On January 27, Omar was sprayed with an unknown liquid by a man named Anthony Kazmierczak while she was attending a Minneapolis town hall event. He was arrested immediately on suspicion of third-degree assault. Later, Omar confirmed that she was unhurt. Anthony has a prior criminal history, with his pro-Trump presence unmistakable.

​Surprisingly enough, the news of the attack invited some widely criticized remarks from Trump, who said, “I don’t think about her. I think she’s a fraud… She probably had herself sprayed, knowing her.”

In response, Ilhan Omar is not ready to let go of the matter. She firmly believes it has been Trump’s borderline obsession with her that has contributed to the attack in the first place.

Just a day later, Ilhan Omar spoke at a news conference outside a Somali mall and addressed the alleged assault. She said, “Last night, the man who attacked me was specifically upset that Trump’s order to deport Somalis was not yielding enough deportations of Somalis. So he wanted to come get the person he thought was protecting the Somalis. Well, we are protected by the Constitution. Sorry to tell you the truth. We are protected by the Constitution.”

REP OMAR: “I wouldn’t be where I am at today — having to pay for security, having the government to think about providing me security — if Donald Trump wasn’t in office and if he wasn’t so obsessed with me.” “He was on stage, moments before I was attacked, talking about me. Then… pic.twitter.com/RrKhZylCBE — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 29, 2026

​Moving on, Ilhan directed her fury to Donald Trump, whom she holds accountable for the attack. She called it an action of intimidating her, which would not work. Omar added that the threats against her spike the minute the U.S. President begins to single her out with hateful comments.

Asserting that Trump might just be obsessed with her, she said, “I wouldn’t be where I am at today — having to pay for security, having the government to think about providing me security — if Donald Trump wasn’t in office and if he wasn’t so obsessed with me.”

​Omar then proceeded to question the President’s mental fitness. In her words, “He was on stage, moments before I was attacked, talking about me. Then, when asked about my attack, he said, ‘I don’t think about her.’ Does he not remember? Is he suffering from dementia?”

Kaitlan Collins: When Trump claims it’s staged, you say? Ilhan Omar: This is also somebody who was talking about me in his town hall in Iowa, and then seems to exhibit some sort of dementia when he says he doesn’t think about me. Maybe it is time for the 25th Amendment to be… pic.twitter.com/l7aPnszsGB — Blue Georgia (@BlueATLGeorgia) January 29, 2026

​Interestingly, in a midnight Truth Social post, Trump called for Omar to be jailed. He wrote, “There is $19 billion in Minnesota Somalia Fraud. Fake ‘Congresswoman’ Ilhan Omar, a constant complainer who hates the USA, knows everything there is to know. She should be in jail, or even a worse punishment, sent back to Somalia, considered one of the absolutely worst countries in the World. She could help to MAKE SOMALIA GREAT AGAIN!”

​Well, the continued unrest in Minnesota has been a topic of much debate across the country. The ICE crackdown across the state has been the highlight throughout the months, especially since the federal agents are known for using extremely violent tactics. The two particular cases of a 37-year-old woman and an ICU nurse getting gunned down by the agents have caused uproar and controversy all around.

​Meanwhile, in defense, the Trump administration has claimed that it is targeting Democratic-led states alone due to cases of fraud in welfare programs. These are believed to be tied to illegal Somali immigrants, hence the extremely militarized approach seems to have become the accepted norm.