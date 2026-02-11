Trump ‘Losing Control’ of Narrative Amid Growing Concerns About His Health? Writer Reveals

Donald Trump is garnering attention for his health for the umpteenth time. Speculation surrounding his allegedly declining health has been making the rounds ever since the President took office for his second term.

Recently, on the Today, Explained podcast, New York magazine writer Ben Terris, who met and interviewed the President in the past, also shared his thoughts about Trump’s health.

Terris believes the President is not as healthy as the White House and his representatives claim him to be.

According to The Irish Star, the writer said, “The way he tries to control the narrative, so to speak, of his health is sort of akin to how he’s trying to control everything. I just feel like he’s sort of losing some of that control.”

“[My father] had one problem,” Trump said. “…He started getting, what do they call it?” He pointed to his forehead and looked to his press secretary for the word that escaped him.

“Alzheimer’s,” Leavitt said.

“Like an Alzheimer’s thing,” Trump said. “Well, I don’t have it.” — Ben Terris (@bterris) January 26, 2026

Terris went on to add that this is not the first time this has happened to a US president. “This happens to presidents. This is why they become lame ducks. It’s just happening a little earlier for Trump than is traditional for a president,” he said.

The writer also highlighted the extreme level of confidence the President’s mouthpieces have in his fitness. Terris shared that during his visit to the White House, Secretary of State Marco Rubio claimed that Trump looked “too healthy.”

He also said that members of the President’s inner circle described him as “superhuman” and called him “the healthiest man alive.”

Despite the claims of his aides, the ongoing speculation about Trump’s failing mental and physical state does not seem to end.

Adam James, a licensed physical therapist, previously shed light on that matter. He asserted, “That’s all tied together. The frontal lobe alerts us to when we’re doing something we shouldn’t be doing.”

The expert further mentioned, “His frontal lobe is shrinking inside his skull, and the MRIs will show this. That’s why [the Trump administration] has pivoted to the CT scans, because they don’t want you to see that his brain is shrinking.”

🚨 BREAKING: A newly unsealed 2017 email shows Jeffrey Epstein telling Michael Wolff that dinner guests were “concerned about dementia” after being with Donald Trump. This was years ago. Before the chaos. Yet corporate media obsessed over Biden’s age while ignoring documented… pic.twitter.com/wYWinqd6A5 — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) February 8, 2026

More recently, Trump’s prominent hand bruises returned during the World Economic Forum in Davos. However, the President alleged that he “clipped it on the table” and assured, “I’m very good.”

Not only that, but previously, his swollen ankles also made an appearance when he sat down with Colombian president Gustavo Petro for an important meeting.

While the meeting was crucial for both nations, Trump’s swollen and bulging ankles stole all the attention. An anonymous family insider even leaked the truth about him, saying, “He’s 79, so none of this is a surprise. And, of course, he’s tired. Who wouldn’t be? He nods off. He needs Melania now more than ever.”