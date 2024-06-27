Trump’s Newsmax Interview Got Weird After They Ran THIS Note About 2020 Elections Dismissing Ex-Prez

During a live interview on Newsmax, former President Donald Trump found himself in an awkward situation when the network displayed a very strange chyron Trump was about to make the pivot to his 2020 elections cheating rumors and his fearmongering about the future of the United States if he loses when the right-wing media surprisingly tried to dismiss him with the awkward message, per HuffPost.

In the interview with host Corey Lewandowski, Trump was addressing his strategy for the Middle East, per Mediaite. “Well, it’s 28 different cells of terror, they call them,” Trump said, before starkly bouncing to election alarmism. “And once we get it going and once we’re in power – and we have to be because we’re not gonna have a country. If we don’t win this election, on November 5th, we won’t have a country left, Corey. We’re not gonna have a country and you know that better than anybody.”

get a load of the chyron Newsmax is displaying while Corey Lewandowski interviews Trump pic.twitter.com/HYQjC4OQBu — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 26, 2024

Suddenly, the right-wing network displayed the most awkward message for Trump on a chyron, saying, “Please Note: Newsmax accepts the 2020 election results as legal and final.” Despite this, Trump continued, “We are laughed at. They think we’re fools. They can’t believe that Biden is the president. And we’re gonna turn that around. We’re gonna turn it around very fast.”

The interview concluded without Trump directly addressing the 2020 election, but the message from Newsmax was clear and preemptive.

Why did Newsmax run this chyron? Because it is currently facing billion-dollar defamation suits from both Dominion and Smartmatic for its role in propagating Trump’s big lie. pic.twitter.com/Cv0gVVO0GE — Howie Morgan (@HowieMorgan) June 26, 2024

The timing of the chyron during Trump's interview indicates Newsmax's strategic shift to protect itself from further legal repercussions. By explicitly stating its acceptance of the 2020 election results, the network distances itself from the baseless claims that previously led to substantial legal trouble.

For years, Trump has promoted the false narrative that the 2020 election was stolen from him through widespread voter fraud, despite these claims being debunked by multiple courts and independent audits.

This rhetoric was amplified by conservative media outlets like Fox News, Newsmax and One America News Network (OANN), sparking significant backlash and legal challenges for the networks.

Image Source: Getty Images | David Dee Delgado

Dominion Voting Systems and Smartmatic, two voting technology companies, filed defamation lawsuits against these networks, leading to a $787.5 million settlement between Dominion and Fox News, per NBC News.

These cases argue that the networks deliberately disseminated false material alleging the corporations were involved in election fraud, even though these allegations have been amply refuted by several investigations and court decisions.

Dominion is suing Newsmax for $1.6 billion, claiming that the network's persistent advocacy of election fraud schemes seriously harmed its brand and business operations.

In addition, Dominion is suing OANN for $1.6 billion in damages, claiming the network broadcasts fake stories and interviews that support the theory of election fraud. In a different defamation action, Smartmatic has sued OANN, claiming the network's dissemination of unfounded conspiracy theories about their technology is to blame for damages totaling $2.7 billion.