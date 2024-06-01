Trump Supporters Declare ‘Revenge Tour’ as Trump Dismisses Trial Verdict as ‘Rigged'

Moments after a New York jury convicted Donald Trump on all 34 felony counts related to a hush money payment scheme, the former president lashed out, declaring, "This was a rigged, disgraceful trial." As per CNBC, Donald Sr.'s defiant reaction quickly resonated with his fervent base of supporters. A MAGA supporter, @lisajl60 expressed, "We knew they were going to find him guilty, the judge didn't just put his thumb on the scale, he's sitting on it. This is a sad day, I can't imagine where we go from here."

Others accused the Biden administration of persecuting Donald Sr. User @kwvidrine, ranted, "America sees what is going on, we all wonder if we will be next, I thought this only happened in third-world countries." The outrage extended far beyond just claims of an unfair trial. @LeonardRoxon launched a blistering attack on the judge and prosecutors, calling it "probably the worst abuse of judicial power in the entire history of the USA!" He demanded they "should be disbarred and banned from ever being in the judicial system in any capacity!"

We knew they were going to find him guilty, the judge didn’t just put his thumb on the scale, he’s sitting on it. This is a sad day, I can’t imagine where we go from here. — Female patriot (@lisajl60) May 30, 2024

For Donald Sr.'s most ardent supporters, the guilty verdict only strengthened their resolve. @PatriotPointman proudly declared, "We all love and support Trump." @TradPilled_ predicted it could boost Donald Sr.'s prospects. "If people weren't going to vote for Trump before, they will now." @DeWayne236 proclaimed aggressively "Damn right, it was and I'm with Trump more than ever now!"

We all love and support Trump https://t.co/J5lOSKPQog — Patriot Pointman 🇺🇸 (@PatriotPointman) May 30, 2024

The anger and allegations of a 'rigged' system reflect how Donald Sr.'s base has embraced his relentless attacks on the judicial system. No matter the evidence presented at trial, many supporters remain unswayed. They chose to dismiss the proceedings as tainted by political bias. For some, the guilty verdict was a galvanizing call for revenge at the ballot box. @KenzieMarie2024 declared "100% rigged. The Trump Revenge Tour starts in November. Let's ride!" Within minutes of the verdict, the Republican campaign capitalized on the outrage, blasting out a fundraising email labeling him a 'political prisoner', as per AP News.

Guilty on all counts. The Democrats have succeeded in their years long attempt to turn America into a third-world shithole. November 5 is our last chance to save it. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 30, 2024

His son, Donald Trump Jr., took to X to declare, "Democrats have succeeded in their years-long attempt to turn America into a Third World [expletive]. November 5 is our last chance to save it." Donald Sr., also asserted, "We'll keep fighting. We'll fight to the end, and we'll win...The real verdict is going to be on Nov. 5, by the people. They know what happened here. I am a very innocent man."

Donald Sr. became the first former US President to be convicted in a criminal trial. Judge Juan Merchan scheduled his sentencing hearing for July 11, 10 a.m., just days before the Republican convention in Milwaukee, where he is set to be endorsed as a presidential candidate.