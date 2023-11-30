Donald Trump's recent attack on MSNBC, where he encouraged the federal government to ‘come down hard’ on the cable news network, has now brought a counter-response. Lawrence O'Donnell, a prominent figure at MSNBC, has swiftly replied against Trump's directives. O'Donnell's response follows Trump's social media outburst, where he attacked the news network and its CEO. As reported by Forbes, in a recent statement, Trump stated that MSNBC should face governmental repercussions for what he deems as unlawful political involvement while reporting on matters concerning the former President.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By David Livingston

Also Read: Home Depot Founder Bernard Marcus Says He’ll Still Support Donald Trump, Even if He’s Found Guilty

Trump's statement also included hints of a desire for revenge against those he perceives as enemies if he were to secure another term as president, as detailed by Raw Story. "Brian Robert's, its Chairman and CEO, is a slimeball who has been able to get away with these constant attacks for years," said Trump.

However, as he began his show on Wednesday, O'Donnell dedicated a segment to address and clarify the inaccuracies and falsehoods disseminated by the former president. After speaking about what Trump said, the host further stated, "We know what Donald Trump means by come down hard. He means completely destroy, he means violently attack, attack the way he wanted Trump supporters to come down hard on Congress on January 6th."

Continuing the show, O'Donnell boldly countered Trump's assertion that the network utilized government-approved airwaves. The host took the opportunity to clarify this particular claim made by Trump, highlighting the inaccuracies in the former president's statement. He said, "Last night 11:13 pm, Donald Trump began his attack on this network this way: MSNBC uses free government approved airwaves. I would call that a lie if I didn't think Donald Trump was too stupid to know that was a lie."

Also Read: Donald Trump Sends Warning to Joe Biden Amid Legal Woes: “Should Stop His Thugs Before It's Too Late"

Additionally, O'Donnell emphasized that Trump was born long before television became a thing in American households. "When Donald Trump was 40 years old, cable television arrived in his neighborhood in New York City, obviously no one explained to Donald why they called it cable television," O'Donnell added. "So to this day he does not know that cable television has never been broadcast over free government-approved airwaves, which is why cable television, unlike old broadcast networks, has never been subject to FCC jurisdiction," the host stated. Continuing the discussion, O'Donnell recalled the time in 2011 when Trump initiated attacks against him. He reflected on Trump's contentious behavior when he called him a liar after what he said about Barack Obama’s birth certificate.

Donald Trump is trying once again to knock me out of my job. He has always failed in his attempts to get me fired, so now he’s planning a bigger attack to shut down the whole network.



My response to Donald will lead off @TheLastWord 10pm tonight. — Lawrence O'Donnell (@Lawrence) November 30, 2023

Also Read: Melania Trump Defended by Fans After Being Criticized for Her Outfit at Rosalynn Carter’s Burial

Expanding on the subject, O'Donnell also disclosed a previous instance wherein Trump tried to use his influence within NBC Entertainment to get him fired from the network. However, despite his efforts, the President of MSNBC disregarded Trump's attempts. O'Donnell also shared that Trump's threats and insults never affected him. He asserted that he never took Trump's declarations about his potential actions as President seriously.

More from Inquisitr

Media Findings State Donald Trump’s ‘Vermin’ Remark Sidelined Over Hillary Clinton’s 2016 Comments

When Jared Kushner’s Dad Charles, Who Trump Pardoned, Gave $1 Million to a Trump Super PAC