Trump’s ‘Mental Acuity and Physical Fitness’ Under ‘Doubt’ by Many GOP Insiders

Republican lobbyists appear to be secretly concerned that former president Donald Trump is incapable of holding the office of president for a second time, either mentally or physically.

This occurs during a media and political punditry debate over the historically high ages of the 2024 presidential candidates—President Joe Biden, at 81, and Donald Trump, at 77—both of whom would be the oldest president to be elected, Raw Story reported.

But a recent report confirms that insiders in the GOP camp are very scared if Trump is actually fit to serve the highest office in America.

Punchbowl News reports that a recent study of downtown residents revealed that 66% of Republican K Street leaders question Trump's mental capacity and physical suitability to be president. Meanwhile, K Street Democrats appear to have greater faith in Biden's ability to serve both physically and mentally. Over half of the Democratic participants (54%) expressed indifference to Biden's general and cognitive well-being, the report explained.

Punchbowl's Donna Baeck reported that while Trump's multiple legal accusations have overshadowed his reelection campaign, the former president has made some embarrassing mistakes as well. In an October campaign address, Trump misidentified Viktor Orbán, the prime minister of Hungary, as the prime minister of Turkey. Trump mistook former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley for former Speaker Nancy Pelosi earlier this year.

Harry Segal, a prominent psychology professor at Cornell University who has questioned the former president's mental state ever since he was elected, claimed recently on The David Pakman Show that Trump was exhibiting early-stage dementia symptoms. "I think of this cognitive decline as being another layer of danger on top of an already erratic, mentally challenged person who shouldn't be anywhere near the White House," Segal said.

His remarks follow a string of pronouncements from mental health experts, who have also been skeptical of Trump, asserting that he was experiencing dementia-like symptoms while Biden, who has been under severe scrutiny about his age and mental acuity, was exhibiting typical indications of aging. Claiming that Trump's actions reflected a "confusion about reality," they demanded that he be removed from office because he would be "dangerously unable to fulfill the responsibilities" of the presidency.

More than half of respondents (63%) say they have little to no faith in Biden's mental capacity to lead the country. A comparable but marginally smaller portion (57%) believe that Trump is not cognitively and mentally fit for the position. According to the results of a recent poll conducted by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, there is a good chance that this presidential race will be more competitive than any other in recent memory due to concerns about mental health and age.

A Gallup poll recently indicated that 29% of people polled believe neither candidate from the major parties would perform well, indicating a serious lack of belief in both presidential candidates.