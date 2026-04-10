Trump’s Former Press Secretary Challenges His Claims About Melania’s Speech

Melania Trump is not typically known to enter the White House Grand Foyer without warning. However, that is exactly what the First Lady did on April 9, 2026, when she made an unexpected speech regarding Jeffrey Epstein that shocked the press corps and, according to the president, him as well.

The narrative gets more complicated here, though.

President Donald Trump, 79, told MS NOW after the short address that he had no prior knowledge of his wife’s statement, adding that “she didn’t know [Epstein]” before hanging up.

First Lady Melania Trump’s Statement pic.twitter.com/fSEz24NEyg — First Lady Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) April 9, 2026

However, one former insider disputed that claim.

In a CNN interview, Stephanie Grisham, Melania’s chief of staff after serving as Trump’s former White House press secretary, flatly denied his surprise.

“I’m going to say, I call BS on our president saying he knew nothing about it, because at the very least, I imagine she would have given him a heads up if she had sent an advisory out yesterday,” Grisham said, referring to Melania’s quietly issued statement to the press the day before, on Wednesday.

The cat was already out of the bag. Trump just apparently forgot to mention it.

When pressed on whether Trump could have blocked the statement once Melania signaled her intent, Grisham was unequivocal: “Absolutely not.”

Grisham painted Melania as a woman who plays chess while everyone else plays checkers. “Melania Trump thinks about everything she does and she thinks about it for a very long time. And she does things very strategically. And she knew full well that walking out there into the White House residence, behind that podium like that, would make absolute waves,” Grisham said.

‘I call BS on our president saying he knew nothing about it.’ First lady Melania Trump’s former chief of staff Stephanie Grisham reacts to her Epstein statement and President Trump’s claim that he didn’t know anything about it. pic.twitter.com/Zo2AY9GHMy — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) April 9, 2026

So what lit the match? Grisham theorized: “Perhaps, again, it’s a story or she just got an inquiry or she saw something obscure that nobody else did see. And it just made her upset. But she chose this very specifically and she definitely thought on it for a few days.”

Regarding the statement itself, the First Lady made a strong case.”The lies linking me with the disgraceful Jeffrey Epstein need to end today,” Melania, who married Trump in 2005, declared. She recognized only overlapping social circles, denied ever being friends with Epstein, and called a 2002 email discussion with his jailed accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell “casual correspondence” and “trivial.”

She also denied rumors that she was ever a victim of Epstein, or that he had introduced her to Trump. Then, in an unexpected move, she asked Congress to hold a public hearing for Epstein survivors before leaving without answering any questions.

Silence, in Washington, is rarely golden. But Melania Trump has always known exactly when to break it – and how.